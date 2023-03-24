^

Headlines

Coast Guard, French Navy hold drill in waters off Pangasinan

Kaycee Valmonte - Philstar.com
March 24, 2023 | 2:35pm
Coast Guard, French Navy hold drill in waters off Pangasinan
BRP Capones (MRRV-4404) and French Navy frigate FS Prairial (F731) participated in a passing exercise on Monday, March 24, 2023, to demonstrate interoperability.
Embassy of France in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Coast Guard and the French Navy conducted a passing exercise off Agno, Pangasinan last Monday, the French Embassy said Friday.

A passing exercise, or PASSEX, is done by friendly vessels to practice communicating and working together when joint operations — in times of conflict or when responding to disasters — are needed.  

The PCG’s BRP Capones (MRRV-4404) and French Navy frigate FS Prairial (F731) participated in the PASSEX, conducting flashing light drills, semaphore drills, and flag hoist drills. The F731 is a Floréal-class frigate based in Papeete, the capital of the French Polynesia. 

"These joint maneuvers are an excellent way to develop inter-allied interoperability as part of France’s multilateral approach in this region," the French Embassy said. 

The Prairal is skippered by Rear Adm. Geoffroy d’Andigné and has a crew of around 100. The embassy said the 94-meter long vessel has regular missions in French exclusive economic zones, as well as in Asia.

Early last year, France and the Philippines were in discussions to conduct joint patrols in their respective EEZs to help improve interoperability as well as collaborate on humanitarian assistance and disaster response. 

READ: Philippines, France discuss possible joint patrols in EEZs

As the Manila is also in the process of modernizing its armed forces, France previously said it is also ready to help the Philippines acquire its own submarines, from getting the vessel itself to providing education and training for its personnel. 

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. has accepted French President Emmanuel Macron's invitation for a state visit to France around June this year. 

FRANCE

PHILIPPINE COAST GUARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Top 100 beaches: El Nido ranks 4th, Boracay 19th

Top 100 beaches: El Nido ranks 4th, Boracay 19th

By Ghio Ong | 15 hours ago
For beach lovers who are still undecided on where to go this summer, the ranking of two Philippine beaches among the “Top...
Headlines
fbtw
Church worker reports to UN: 223 drug-related killings under Marcos Jr.

Church worker reports to UN: 223 drug-related killings under Marcos Jr.

20 hours ago
NCCP Program Secretary for Faith, Witness, and Service Mervin Sol Toquero said there were 223 drug-related killings since...
Headlines
fbtw
Marina grounds vessels of oil tanker owner

Marina grounds vessels of oil tanker owner

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 15 hours ago
The Maritime Industry Authority announced yesterday that it has issued two cease and desist orders against RDC Reield Marine...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines facing water crisis &ndash; Marcos

Philippines facing water crisis – Marcos

15 hours ago
President Marcos has signed an executive order creating a water resource management office as part of efforts to address...
Headlines
fbtw
Pork shortage looms due to ASF

Pork shortage looms due to ASF

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
A possible shortage of local pork supply looms in June amid the spread of African swine fever in the country, the Bureau of...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
ACT: Don't tax honoraria for teachers serving as poll workers

ACT: Don't tax honoraria for teachers serving as poll workers

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
The country’s largest alliance of teachers has called on the Commission on Elections to grant a tax-free honorarium...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines, China again stress 'friendly dialogue' on South China Sea issues

Philippines, China again stress 'friendly dialogue' on South China Sea issues

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 hour ago
The Philippines and China stress the need to address maritime issues “diplomatically” as Chinese diplomats are...
Headlines
fbtw
US, South Korea send experts and supplies to help with Mindoro oil spill

US, South Korea send experts and supplies to help with Mindoro oil spill

2 hours ago
Aid from the US and from South Korea includes technical assistance as well as supplies to help contain and clean up the oil...
Headlines
fbtw
Bulatlat opposes NTC move for inhibition of judge in website blocking case

Bulatlat opposes NTC move for inhibition of judge in website blocking case

4 hours ago
In its plea, the NTC sought the inhibition of Judge Dolly Rose Bolante-Prado for agreeing with Bulatlat's counsel in previous...
Headlines
fbtw
Sugar regulator chief quits

Sugar regulator chief quits

By Bella Cariaso | 15 hours ago
Agri group bucks sale of smuggled sugar Administrator David John Thaddeus Alba of the Sugar Regulatory Administration has...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with