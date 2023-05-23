NHCP vows to help rehab efforts for Manila Central Post Office

Firefighters respond to a massive fire razing the iconic Manila Central Post Office building in Manila on May 22, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The National Historical Commission of the Philippines, the agency protecting historical properties, said it would help restore the Manila Central Post Office building destroyed by the massive fire.

In a statement, NHCP Chair Emmanuel Franco Calairo said the agency is saddened by the unfortunate fire incident that razed the Manila Central Post Office building in Ermita, Manila. He added that the commission is fully supporting efforts to help rehabilitate the historic structure.

“The NHCP, in collaboration with local and national agencies, expresses its commitment to help the Philippine Postal Corporation (PHLPost), in any way, to rehabilitate the damaged edifice,” Calairo said.

“The renowned structure has been part of the life of not only Manileños, but of many Filipinos from different parts of the archipelago,” it added.

Calairo cited that the building is protected by Republic Act 10066 or the the National Cultural Heritage Act of 2009 since it was declared a National Historical Landmark alongside the Plaza Lawton in 2012 by the commission. It also bears a historical marker installed in 1994.

In 2018, the National Museum of the Philippines (NMP) also declared the Manila Central Post Office building an Important Cultural Property, also covered for protection under the Heritage Law.

The cultural agency likewise expressed commitment to support rehab efforts for the ICP.

“As one of the heritage partners of PhilPost, highlighted by its declaration of the monumental structure as an Important Cultural Property in 2018, the NMP vows to give its full support to the considerable effort that will be required to address and recover from the devastation wrought by this calamity on such an iconic landmark of Manila and the entire nation,” NMP said.

The Manila Central Post Office Building, considered the grandest structure during its time was constructed in 1945 and was also damaged during World War II. It was rebuilt in 1946 and has since become one of the dominating landmarks in the nation’s capital with its neoclassical style designed by renowned architects Tomas Mapua, Juan Arellano and Ralph Doane.

A fire that started from the basement late Sunday razed the historical building. The Bureau of Fire Protection declared the fire under control on Monday morning and then fire out on Tuesday morning after more than 30 hours of flames.

PhilPost said only mails intended for the city of Manila were affected by the fire.

The BFP, on the other hand, placed the damage to the fire-hit Manila Central Post Office building to be estimated at P300 million.

Aside from the cultural agencies NHCP and NMP, the National Commission for Culture and the Arts also pledged to give aid to the rehabilitation of the damaged edifice.

The Manila City government also said it is coordinating with PhilPost Postmaster General Luis Carlos to give assistance to the national heritage structure.

NHCP, meanwhile, said it will give way to the conduct of retrieval operations and address the basic needs of PhilPost employees in the meantime.

