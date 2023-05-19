Duterte leaves Lakas-CMD, tells political leaders to focus on work

MANILA, Philippines (Updated 8:33 a.m.) — Vice President Sara Duterte has announced her irrevocable resignation from Lakas-CMD, the largest and ruling party at the House of Representatives and where she was co-chair since November 2021.

In her short statement to media on Friday morning, Duterte distanced herself from a seeming shift in power at the House, where party president Ferdinand Romualdez is speaker.

"I am here today because of the trust of the Filipino people in me to lead and serve them and the country, and this cannot be poisoned by political toxicity or undermined by execrable powerplay," she said without giving details. Duterte is concurrently education secretary and co-vice chair of the National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict.

In a statement on Friday morning, Sen. Ramon "Bong" Revilla Jr. — party co-chair — said the party remains united and supportive of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos and his cousin Romualdez.

"Our decades-long solidarity has witnessed and endured many trials which only strengthened our bond that is founded on our shared passion to serve our nation. Through the darkest of storms and greatest of tribulations, we have proven time and again that our unity will never be torn down," he said.

Tension at the House

The announcement of her resignation comes days after the House removed Rep. Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo (Pampanga, 2nd District) as senior deputy speaker. Arroyo, a former president and former House speaker, remains a deputy speaker while Rep. Aurelio "Dong" Gonzales Jr. was named senior deputy speaker.

The move was explained as meant to relieve “the heavy load required from the position.”

Arroyo initially only said that her demotion was a prerogative of the House but in a lengthier statement Thursday night addressed rumors of a brewing coup at the House. Arroyo said she has no plans of seeking the speakership and is focused on representing her legislative district, supporting the legislative agenda of Marcos and Romualdez and to "help out when I am called to do so."

Arroyo added: "By this disavowal, I hope that we can preempt any needless politicking so that the House and our president can focus on the job at hand with minimum distraction."

The shake-up at the House prompted statements of support for Marcos and Romualdez from the Nacionalista and PDP-Laban, and the nominally independent House minority bloc.

Duterte grateful to former party

Duterte, former mayor of Davao City and daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, ran under Lakas-CMD after withdrawing as a mayoral candidate and resigning from her own regional Hugpong ng Pagbabago party. She reassumed chairpersonship of HNP a few days after joining Lakas-CMD, a national party.

"I am grateful to all the party members for the support that also once demonstrated that unity is possible to advance our shared dreams for our fellow Filipinos and our beloved country," Duterte said.

She also called on political leaders to focus "on the work that must be done and leave a legacy of a strong and stable homeland."

Marcos and Duterte rolled over their rivals on the back of a platform of unity and the promise to end divisiveness in Philippine politics. — Jonathan de Santos