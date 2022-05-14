Former president GMA endorses Romualdez as House Speaker in next Congress

MANILA, Philippines — Former president and Pampanga congresswoman-elect Gloria Macapagal Arroyo said Saturday that she is endorsing Majority Leader Rep. Martin Romualdez (Leyte) as the next House Speaker in the 19th Congress.

Romualdez is the nephew of graft convict and former first lady Imelda Marcos and the first cousin of Sen. Imee Marcos.

Arroyo said she has been working with Romualdez for decades to serve the Filipino people. "Since 2010, our partnership involved our service as fellow members of the House of Representatives," she said in a statement.

"I would therefore like to advise the members of the Lakas-CMD (Lakas-Christian Muslim) that I am throwing my support for Majority Leader Martin Romualdez to be elected as House Speaker in the next Congress. I urge all members of our party to do the same," she added.

Former President and Congresswoman-elect Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo throws her support support for Majority Leader Martin Romualdez to be elected as House Speaker of the 19th Congress. @News5PH @onenewsph pic.twitter.com/TtLWlhG477 — Marianne Enriquez (@mariannenriquez) May 14, 2022

Arroyo is also the chair emeritus of the Lakas-CMD party, which has adopted Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., as its presidential bet- who is leading by a wide margin in the partial and unofficial tally. Likely presumptive vice president-elect Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio chairs Lakas-CMD.

Arroyo launched her bid for a congressional seat in the second district of Pampanga, and ran unopposed in this year's polls. She is set to return to the House on June 30 in time for the 19th Congress.

The National Unity Party (NUP), which is accredited as a major national political party in the 2022 elections by the poll body, earlier announced its full support to Romualdez for the speakership.

Likely presumptive president-elect Bongbong Marcos said in a May 13 thanksgiving dinner that majority floor leader Romualdez "looks to be set to be the next speaker", based on a report from Manila Bulletin. — Angelica Y. Yang with a report from News5 and OneNews.PH/Marianne Enriquez