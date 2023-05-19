^

Headlines

7 Pinoys make it to Forbes’ ‘Under 30’

Iris Gonzales - The Philippine Star
May 19, 2023 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines —  Seven Filipinos made it to the Forbes’ roster of “30 Under 30 Asia 2023,” a list of below 30 trailblazers in the Asia-Pacific region.

This year’s list featured 300 young entrepreneurs, leaders and trailblazers across the Asia-Pacific region, all under the age of 30, “who are effecting positive change and driving innovation amid global economic uncertainty and a challenging environment.”

The seven Filipinos are part of different industries ranging from finance and venture capital, industry, manufacturing and energy, to the arts, retail and e-commerce.

Aaron Villegas, CEO of Lista, is one of the honorees from the Philippines.

Lista is a finance tracker app that “helps individuals and small businesses in the Philippines manage their finances.”

Forbes said Villegas’ Lista lets users plan spending, track finances and set payment or debt reminders. The company, founded in 2021, has at least 1.6 million downloads.

“Lista has raised $5.8 million from investors, including the $5.1 million in June 2022 led by OpenSpace Ventures with participation from East Ventures, Saison Capital, and 1982 Ventures,” Forbes said.

Expedock co-founders Rui Aguiar, King Alandy Dy, Jeff Tan and Jig Young are also among the honorees.

A startup, Expedock uses AI to read paperwork and invoices, before categorizing and visualizing P&L insights for supply chain businesses.

Isabel Sicat, co-founder of Toqa, is another honoree from the Philippines.

Toqa “turns deadstock fabrics into sustainable high fashion, including sheer slip dresses, high-cut metallic swimwear and vibrant island prints,” according to Forbes.

Completing the honorees from the Philippines is David Marquez, co-founder of Manila-based delivery platform Shipmates.

Forbes said: “Marquez cofounded Shipmates in August 2020, when the pandemic increased demand for e-commerce and accompanying courier services. The startup, which aims to usher in ‘next-generation’ shipping technology and infrastructure for the Philippines, was selected for Y Combinator’s 2022 summer cohort. It raised $2.2 million in a seed round, with participation from Wavemaker Partners. Before Shipmates, Marquez cofounded t-shirt printing startup Shirt.ly and supply chain and storage startup Xpanse.”

The Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Class of 2023 features 30 notable honorees selected for each of the 10 categories, including The Arts (Art & Style, Food & Drink); Entertainment & Sports; Finance & Venture Capital; Media, Marketing & Advertising; Retail & Ecommerce; Enterprise Technology; Industry, Manufacturing & Energy; Healthcare & Science; Social Impact and Consumer Technology.

Rana Wehbe Watson, Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia Editor, said: “Despite a challenging year marked by global economic uncertainty and a drop in VC funding, the 2023 Forbes 30 Under 30 Asia entrepreneurs continued to innovate and thrive across industries.”

Twenty countries and territories were represented across the Asia-Pacific region with India having the highest number of honorees of 75 on this year’s list, followed by China with 34. Japan came in third with 33 honorees, while Singapore has 30 honorees. South Korea has 28 honorees on the list.

Judges include Maria Grace Uy, co-founder and president of Converge ICT Solutions; Roshni Nadar Malhotra, chairperson of HCL Technologies and trustee of Shiv Nadar Foundation; Kai-Fu Lee, chairman and CEO of Sinovation Ventures; JP Gan, founding partner at INCE Capital; S.D. Shibulal, Sonny Vu, founder of Alabaster and Nicole Warne, founder of Gary Pepper Girl.

FORBES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
On Pag-asa visit, Estrada pledges push for AFP budget hike

On Pag-asa visit, Estrada pledges push for AFP budget hike

By Xave Gregorio | 8 hours ago
In the AFP’s wishlist is a new radar that can detect foreign vessels in the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone,...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT: Scammers adapt to SIM Registration Act

DICT: Scammers adapt to SIM Registration Act

By Helen Flores | 2 days ago
Scammers have “re-programmed” their approach to text scams, from sending messages to putting up fake SIM registration...
Headlines
fbtw
EDCA sites not US bases &ndash; envoy

EDCA sites not US bases – envoy

By Pia Lee-Brago | 1 day ago
United States Ambassador MaryKay Carlson clarified yesterday that the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement sites in the...
Headlines
fbtw
House panel wants 'Sibuyas Queen' and accomplices saut&eacute;ed in court

House panel wants 'Sibuyas Queen' and accomplices sautéed in court

By Cristina Chi | 10 hours ago
Rep. WIlfrido Mark Enverga (Quezon, 1st District) said in a press conference Thursday that while the committee has yet to...
Headlines
fbtw
Tight-lipped Arroyo issues curt response to House demotion

Tight-lipped Arroyo issues curt response to House demotion

By Cristina Chi | 11 hours ago
In just one sentence, Macapagal-Arroyo said her replacement as senior deputy speaker by a fellow Pampanga lawmaker was “the...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest

Makuyawan nga magbuwag

1 hour ago
Ako diay si  Adrian, taga Banawa,Guadalupe, Cebu City.
Headlines
fbtw

"Kuyog-baboy” ang gf!

By Tito Miguel | 7 days ago
Maayong adlaw kanimo! Ako diay si Reden, taga Mambaling, Cebu City.
Headlines
fbtw

5-cock Derby Tribute sa Talisay

By Gabriel Bonjoc | 13 days ago
Usa ka "Derby Tribute'  ang ipahigayon diha sa Aznar Tourist Sports Complex sa Barangay Tabunok, dakbayan sa Talisay karong Mayo 16.
Headlines
fbtw
Warriors bangis nga mibawos sa LA Lakers

Warriors bangis nga mibawos sa LA Lakers

By Emmanuel B. Villaruel | 13 days ago
Si Klay Thompson miposa og walo ka tres sa iyang 30 puntos sa dihang gilat-an sa Golden State Warriors ang LA Lakers, 127-100,...
Headlines
fbtw

Pamilya vs. uyab

By Jacky G. | 13 days ago
Akong uyab naay anak sa kaipon niya sa una.
Headlines
fbtw

Dili makigkita ang uyab

14 days ago
Naa koy uyab, ning tuig mi pagka petsa 19 sa Abril. Ako siya gihagad nga magkita  mi, pero nibalibad siya nga dili.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with