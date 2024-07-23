Butchoy, Carina, habagat: 8 dead, 2 hurt in Mindanao

This photo shows a Coast Guard personnel rescuing a resident from floods in Zamboanga.

MANILA, Philippines — Eight people were reported dead and 179,744 families were affected by heavy rains in Mindanao due to inclement weather caused by Typhoon Carina (international name: Gaemi), tropical depression Butchoy and the southwest monsoon.

In its latest report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) counted seven people in Mindanao confirmed dead.

Four of the deaths were in Zamboanga while one each was confirmed in Northern Mindanao, Davao and Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). One death has also yet to be confirmed in BARMM.

On the other hand, there are a total of two individuals injured in Region 10 and one missing.

The weather disturbances affected 866,483 individuals in MIMAROPA, Region 6, Region 7, Region 9, Region 10, Region 11, Region 12, CARAGA and the BARMM.

According to the NDRRMC, 33,645 individuals are in evacuation centers, while 114,481 families and 572,412 individuals are outside evacuation centers.

A total of 307 families or 1008 persons were also pre-emptively evacuated.

Seventy-three road sections and five bridges are also affected, with seven roads and one bridge not passable.

One area in Region 11 has declared a state of calamity, while two areas in Region 12 have also declared a state of calamity.

Damaged houses, infrastructure

A total of 236 houses have been reported damaged, resulting in losses amounting to P2,571,000, according to the NDRRMC.

Additionally, infrastructure damages are valued at P700,000.

Meanwhile, agricultural production losses have been tallied at P8,745,923.23, with 396.387 metric tons of crops and other agricultural products destroyed, affecting 748 farmers and fisherfolk.

The NDRRMC also reported that aid amounting to P29,026,581 has been distributed to 23,157 affected families so far.

Typhoon Carina is forecast to make landfall over northern Taiwan between Wednesday evening and Thursday morning before exiting the Philippine area of responsibility.

Butchoy, meanwhile, left PAR on Saturday.