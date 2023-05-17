Face masks to remain optional in Metro Manila for now

Individuals wear face masks along the streets of Manila on May 9, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The chair of the Metro Manila Council said Wednesday that wearing face masks in the National Capital Region will remain optional for now, as the cities remain in low-risk category amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

In an interview with TeleRadyo on Wednesday, San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora said the Department of Health presented data on COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila in the mayors’ last meeting.

“But because we are in low-risk category, there are no changes right now when it comes to wearing face masks,” Zamora said in Filipino.

He said that based on DOH data, hospitalization rate in Metro Manila remains at 29%, which puts the capital region within the low-risk category. Positivity rate is 25%—which means one out of four people who tested for COVID-19 turns out to be positive—but most of these are mild cases.

“Vaccination is key,” the San Juan City mayor said, as he also urged the public to get their vaccines and booster jabs

But Zamora stressed that local government units also have autonomy and they can resume the face mask mandate in their locality, through issuing an ordinance or executive order.

“We will monitor the situation and we are hoping that cases will not rise,” he added.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna meanwhile reinstated mandatory masking for employees and visitors at the city hall on Monday.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Monday said they will require visitors and residents of the locality to wear face masks again, especially indoors.

Baguio City, which is a known tourist destination, has been logging 13-14 daily average new cases, their mayor said.

Early in May, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases did not recommend to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. the reinstatement of the mask mandate. — Kristine Joy Patag