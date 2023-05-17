^

Headlines

Face masks to remain optional in Metro Manila for now

Philstar.com
May 17, 2023 | 11:01am
Face masks to remain optional in Metro Manila for now
Individuals wear face masks along the streets of Manila on May 9, 2023.
STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The chair of the Metro Manila Council said Wednesday that wearing face masks in the National Capital Region will remain optional for now, as the cities remain in low-risk category amid a rise in COVID-19 cases in the country.

In an interview with TeleRadyo on Wednesday, San Juan Mayor Francis Zamora said the Department of Health presented data on COVID-19 cases in Metro Manila in the mayors’ last meeting.

“But because we are in low-risk category, there are no changes right now when it comes to wearing face masks,” Zamora said in Filipino.

He said that based on DOH data, hospitalization rate in Metro Manila remains at 29%, which puts the capital region within the low-risk category. Positivity rate is 25%—which means one out of four people who tested for COVID-19 turns out to be positive—but most of these are mild cases.

“Vaccination is key,” the San Juan City mayor said, as he also urged the public to get their vaccines and booster jabs

But Zamora stressed that local government units also have autonomy and they can resume the face mask mandate in their locality, through issuing an ordinance or executive order.

“We will monitor the situation and we are hoping that cases will not rise,” he added.

Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna meanwhile reinstated mandatory masking for employees and visitors at the city hall on Monday.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong on Monday said they will require visitors and residents of the locality to wear face masks again, especially indoors.

Baguio City, which is a known tourist destination, has been logging 13-14 daily average new cases, their mayor said.

Early in May, the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases did not recommend to President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. the reinstatement of the mask mandate. — Kristine Joy Patag

COVID-19

METRO MANILA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Bato blows top over 990 kilos shabu testimony

Bato blows top over 990 kilos shabu testimony

By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 11 hours ago
Sen. Ronald dela Rosa blew his top after policemen gave conflicting testimonies during the continuation of the hearing over...
Headlines
fbtw
DICT: Scammers adapt to SIM Registration Act

DICT: Scammers adapt to SIM Registration Act

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Scammers have “re-programmed” their approach to text scams, from sending messages to putting up fake SIM registration...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves might fly back to Philippines 'tomorrow', police alerted &mdash; Remulla

Teves might fly back to Philippines 'tomorrow', police alerted — Remulla

By Kristine Joy Patag | 17 hours ago
Suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) is returning to the Philippines on Wednesday, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin...
Headlines
fbtw
Government readies Philippine tourism rebranding

Government readies Philippine tourism rebranding

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
The government is set to roll out a rebranding of the tourism campaign after President Marcos approved a five-year plan to...
Headlines
fbtw
Repeated infringements require boosting of sea defenses &ndash; DFA chief

Repeated infringements require boosting of sea defenses – DFA chief

By Pia Lee-Brago | 11 hours ago
Maritime cooperation will always be a key feature in Philippines-Japan ties, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
US: &lsquo;Everything we do in the Philippines is at the invitation of gov&rsquo;t&rsquo;

US: ‘Everything we do in the Philippines is at the invitation of gov’t’

By Kaycee Valmonte | 16 minutes ago
The United States said the Philippines has the sole discretion on how the selected military bases – which it granted...
Headlines
fbtw
Gov&rsquo;t to take back control of NGCP &lsquo;if necessary&rsquo; &mdash; Malaca&ntilde;ang

Gov’t to take back control of NGCP ‘if necessary’ — Malacañang

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
“If necessary, the government will take back control of the entity,” the Presidential Communications Office said...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves refutes Remulla, says not flying to Manila yet

Teves refutes Remulla, says not flying to Manila yet

1 hour ago
“I don’t know where he got that. He should have asked me, right? What case will they file against me, (a) made-up...
Headlines
fbtw
Sugar imports eyed in September

Sugar imports eyed in September

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 11 hours ago
The government plans to bring in a fresh round of 150,000 metric tons of sugar by September, assuring local producers that...
Headlines
fbtw
400,000 bivalent vaccines arriving next week

400,000 bivalent vaccines arriving next week

By Rhodina Villanueva | 11 hours ago
The government is preparing for the arrival of close to 400,000 doses of donated bivalent COVID vaccines next week.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with