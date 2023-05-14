News from home: Kuwait visa suspension for Pinoys, De Limaâ€™s second acquittal

MANILA, Philippines — From the Kuwaiti government suspending the issuance of work and entry visas to Filipinos to the second acquittal of former Sen. Leila de Lima—these were among our headlines and news stories from the past week we think you should know if you’re a Filipino based abroad.

Kuwait has suspended issuing new work and entry visas to Filipinos after Manila allegedly broke provisions in the 2018 bilateral labor agreement. The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is already working to resolve issues. Meanwhile, the Department of Migrant Workers said it is ready to assist Filipinos who are affected by the ban.

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. said the Philippines has continuously been asking authorities in Indonesia for the clemency of Mary Jane Veloso, an overseas Filipino worker who has been behind bars for over a decade now for drug trafficking charges and was sentenced to death. This is a turnaround from the previous administration as Indonesian President Joko Widodo said former President Rodrigo Duterte has given Jakarta permission to execute Veloso. During his visit to Indonesia for the 42nd ASEAN Summit, Marcos Jr. said the Philippines may be the one to punish Veloso back home, even as migrant workers groups say she is a victim of human trafficking.