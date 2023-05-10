^

Headlines

SWS: 47% of Filipinos say it is dangerous to publicly criticize the Marcos Jr. admin

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
May 10, 2023 | 10:14am
SWS: 47% of Filipinos say it is dangerous to publicly criticize the Marcos Jr. admin
Handout photo shows President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaking at a media conference in his Mandaluyong City headquarters in June 2022.
Marcos media bureau / screenshot

MANILA, Philippines — A survey by Social Weather Stations released Tuesday showed that around 47% or nearly half of adult Filipinos considered it dangerous to release content critical of the Marcos Jr. administration.

According to a survey conducted by the private pollster in mid-December, more Filipinos agree that it is dangerous to publish or broadcast anything unfavorable against the Marcos Jr. administration (47%) than those who said they were undecided (27%) or disagreed (26%).

Compared to the results of the same survey conducted in December 2021, the share of Filipinos who disagreed with the statement rose by four percentage points (22%), while the share of Filipinos who agreed is nearly the same.

"As part of its monitoring of Filipinos' quality of life, SWS regularly assesses respondents' opinions on the state of press freedom in the country," SWS said.

Across all regions where the survey was conducted, net agreement with the statement (% agree minus % disagree) is highest in Metro Manila (+28). This is followed by Visayas (+23) and Balance Luzon (+21). 

While net agreement is lowest in Mindanao (+13), this is still higher compared to the net agreement tallied in the region in 2021, which was only at +7, according to SWS’ face-to-face survey with 1,200 Filipino adults.

The Philippines’ latest standing in the World Press Freedom Index (132nd out of 180 countries) has crept up by 15 notches compared to 2022. But the country still remains “difficult” for journalists, Reporters Without Borders said on May 4.

A few days after World Press Freedom Day, Human Rights Watch sounded alarm bells over the rampant red-tagging of journalists in a publicly aired episode of a show aired over SMNI, which included an editor of Philstar.com.

RELATED: HRW raises alarm over red-tagging of journalists in SMNI show  

— with reports from Xave Gregorio

PRESS FREEDOM

SOCIAL WEATHER STATIONS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
DOH says COVID-19 pandemic not yet over after global health emergency lifting

DOH says COVID-19 pandemic not yet over after global health emergency lifting

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 19 hours ago
“Even though the WHO has already lifted the PHEIC status, they didn’t say the pandemic is already over,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Dela Rosa warns retired soldiers, cops may &lsquo;rage&rsquo; if pension program overhauled

Dela Rosa warns retired soldiers, cops may ‘rage’ if pension program overhauled

By Xave Gregorio | 17 hours ago
“They will rage. They will be very angry,” Sen. Ronald dela Rosa said in Filipino during a media interview at...
Headlines
fbtw
House probe sought into reselling of DepEd laptops for teachers

House probe sought into reselling of DepEd laptops for teachers

By Cristina Chi | 17 hours ago
House Resolution 950, filed on Tuesday, calls on the House good government and public accounts committee to conduct a probe...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
72 Filipinos from Sudan expected to arrive Tuesday

72 Filipinos from Sudan expected to arrive Tuesday

17 hours ago
The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is expecting 72 more Filipinos to arrive back from Sudan on Tuesday, which would...
Headlines
fbtw
Teves seeking asylum in Timor Leste &ndash; DOJ

Teves seeking asylum in Timor Leste – DOJ

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 11 hours ago
Bent on staying overseas amid the government’s efforts to get him home, suspended Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
LIVE: Senate panel continues inquiry on Degamo slay
play

LIVE: Senate panel continues inquiry on Degamo slay

By PhilstarLIVE | 2 hours ago
More witnesses are expected to give their testimonies against suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. during Wednesday's hearin...
Headlines
fbtw
Myanmar, South China Sea in ASEAN spotlight; Marcos sees productive summit

Myanmar, South China Sea in ASEAN spotlight; Marcos sees productive summit

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
Alarm over Myanmar’s still-unfolding deadly civil strife, including an armed attack on an aid convoy, and China’s...
Headlines
fbtw
More outages possible &ndash; DOE

More outages possible – DOE

By Richmond Mercurio | 11 hours ago
The Department of Energy is not ruling out more “red alerts” in the coming days after last Monday’s power...
Headlines
fbtw
3,000 police scalawags being monitored

3,000 police scalawags being monitored

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Nearly 3,000 police officers suspected to be involved in illegal activities are being monitored, Philippine National Police...
Headlines
fbtw
GCash corrects all balances following downtime

GCash corrects all balances following downtime

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 11 hours ago
E-wallet giant GCash has assured its more than 81 million users that the app remains safe to use after customers suffered...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with