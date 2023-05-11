^

DFA working to resolve Kuwait visa suspension

May 11, 2023 | 7:32pm
Overseas Filipino workers arrive on Tuesday night at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport from Kuwait through the government’s repatriation program.
Rudy Santos

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is now working to resolve issues that led to Kuwait's suspension of issuing new work and entry visas for Filipinos.

The DFA told CNN Philippines in a tweet report on Thursday that those with current residence visas can still enter and leave the Gulf nation at any given time, clarifying that suspension only covers the issuance of new entry visas. 

The Department of Migrant Workers is in-charge of deployment, but the DFA remains to be the main government agency for all bilateral labor agreements. With this, the Philippine Embassy in Kuwait is working with the Minsitry of Foreign Affairs to smoothen out issues.

News of the suspension broke on Wednesday after local media reported that Kuwaiti Interior Minister Sheikh Talal Al-Khaled Al-Sabah ordered the suspension of the visas over the Philippines alleged non-compliance with their bilateral agreement. 

Kuwaiti Times cited unnamed sources who said Manila “breached the conditions and provisions of the labor agreement” but did not state specific violations. Meanwhile, the Gulf Times, also citing unnamed officials, reported that visas would be reissued once the Philippines commits to implementing the deal.

The 2018 bilateral labor agreement came into existence after a Filipino domestic worker’s dead body was found in a freezer of her employers. There have been several other Filipinos who died while deployed in Kuwait, the latest being Jullbee Ranara whose burnt body was found in the desert late January this year. 

Following Ranara’s death, the DMW said it was considering to review the labor pact with the Gulf nation instead of pursuing a complete deployment ban.

