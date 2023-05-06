^

DOH welcomes lifting of COVID-19 global health emergency, to discuss new policies

James Relativo - The Philippine Star
May 6, 2023 | 11:42am
DOH welcomes lifting of COVID-19 global health emergency, to discuss new policies
Pedestrians walk past a COVID-19-themed mural in Barangay Bagong Ilog, Pasig City on April 18, 2023.
STAR / Michael Varcas

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health reacted positively to the latest pronouncement of the World Health Organization that COVID-19 no longer constitutes a global health emergency — a status which has been active globally since January 2020.

The DOH made this statement on Friday night, even if it was against lifting national public health emergencies due to the deadly virus last April.

"This is an acknowledgment of our effective and collaborative COVID-19 response and concerted efforts to fully recover and re-open our economy," the DOH said.

The COVID-19 global health emergency ended while the Philippines is experiencing an increase in the positivity rate.

COVID-19 hit 4.09 million Filipinos since it entered the country three years ago, with 66,444 deaths locally.

Around 765.22 million people globally have been infected with the virus, leaving 6.92 million dead.

What happens now?

Reporters asked the DOH on the implications of WHO's announcement on the Philippines.

It was also raised whether COVID-19 vaccines will continue to be free. Second boosters became available for the general population last April.

"The DOH will convene the members of the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to discuss and reassess policies and other guidelines affected by the declaration," the DOH said.

"The DOH guarantees the Filipino people that all factors in determining our next action in line with the WHO’s proclamation will be considered and discussed for the approval of the president," it added.

