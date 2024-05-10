^

Headlines

BuCor suspends strip search policy after visitors report abuse

Philstar.com
May 10, 2024 | 3:52pm
BuCor suspends strip search policy after visitors report abuse
The Department of Justice (DOJ), which supervises the BuCor, has ordered an investigation into the allegations of “abusive” strip searches by prison guards.
STAR / Edd Gumban

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) has suspended its strip search policy for visitors of persons deprived of liberty (PDL) after wives of political prisoners recently reported undergoing "degrading and traumatic" searches. 

In a memorandum issued Friday, BuCor Director General Pio Catapang ordered the immediate suspension of strip search and cavity search of visitors of PDLs as part of its ongoing review of its procedures.

This follows the separate investigations launched by the Commission on Human Rights and the Department of Justice into the abuse reported by PDLs' visiting relatives, with Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla vowing to uphold the "highest degree of respect for human rights" in all correctional facilities.

Kapatid, a support organization of families and friends of Filipino political prisoners, filed a formal complaint on Monday detailing the "dehumanizing" strip searches conducted on wives of political prisoners at the New Bilibid Prison on April 21.

Seven BuCor officers has since been relieved from their positions in connection to the strip searches.

Under the United Nations Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners, or the Mandela Rules, security searches “shall not be used to harass, intimidate, or unnecessarily intrude upon a prisoner's privacy" and that "intrusive searches shall be conducted in private and by trained staff of the same sex as the prisoner.”

“The humiliating experience of the wives of political prisoners need to be investigated for outright violations of international and national laws governing the treatment of prisoners and visitors and violence against women as well as for brazen harassment,” Kapatid spokesperson Fides Lim said. 

vuukle comment

BUCOR

CHR

DOJ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
DepEd to shorten next school year by 15 days

DepEd to shorten next school year by 15 days

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 1 day ago
The Department of Education will cut the prescribed minimum of 180 school days for the coming school year 2024-2025 by 15...
Headlines
fbtw
Expel Chinese embassy execs over phone wiretap &ndash; Gibo

Expel Chinese embassy execs over phone wiretap – Gibo

By Michael Punongbayan | 1 day ago
Teodoro said if proven true, those involved should be expelled from the Philippines for admittedly violating the Anti-Wiretapping...
Headlines
fbtw
Single e-Travel QR code takes off

Single e-Travel QR code takes off

By Evelyn Macairan | 16 hours ago
The e-Travel System will be implemented today at international airports nationwide by the Bureau of Customs and the Department...
Headlines
fbtw
Rules tightened for Chinese tourist visas

Rules tightened for Chinese tourist visas

By Pia Lee-Brago | 16 hours ago
Starting this week, the Department of Foreign Affairs will implement stricter rules for the issuance of tourist visas to Chinese...
Headlines
fbtw
Ombudsman affirms raps vs ex-DBM execs in Pharmally mess

Ombudsman affirms raps vs ex-DBM execs in Pharmally mess

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 16 hours ago
The Office of the Ombudsman has affirmed its earlier ruling finding probable cause to file graft cases before the Sandiganbayan...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Agriculture chief exempts bonito from import ban

Agriculture chief exempts bonito from import ban

By Bella Cariaso | 16 hours ago
Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. has allowed canners to import frozen bonito more than two weeks after he ordered...
Headlines
fbtw
ERC urged to defer power rate hikes

ERC urged to defer power rate hikes

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
It would be best for the Energy Regulatory Commission to withhold the requests of power distributors and generating firms...
Headlines
fbtw
House backs Comelec plan to ban substitution by withdrawal

House backs Comelec plan to ban substitution by withdrawal

By Delon Porcalla | 16 hours ago
Administration lawmakers have expressed support for the plan of the Commission on Elections to prohibit candidates from taking...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos Jr. vows to fund coconut export program

Marcos Jr. vows to fund coconut export program

By Alexis Romero | 16 hours ago
President Marcos has vowed to provide funding for a Philippine Coconut Authority program that aims to plant 100 million coconut...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ expands role of prosecutors in case build-up

DOJ expands role of prosecutors in case build-up

By Ian Laqui | 21 hours ago
In a press release on Wednesday, the Department of Justice said that it directed the National Prosecution Service to oversee...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with