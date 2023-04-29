^

Headlines

Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits nearby Occidental Mindoro town

James Relativo - Philstar.com
April 29, 2023 | 9:54am
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake hits nearby Occidental Mindoro town
Photo of Looc, Occidental Mindoro
Released / Phivolcs

MANILA, Philippines — A strong magnitude 5.2 earthquake hit 19 kilometers southeast of Looc, Occidental Mindoro at around 12:00 a.m. on Saturday, according to state seismologists from Phivolcs.

"No reported damages and casualties as of reporting time," according to a statement released by the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) on Saturday.

"OCD MIMAROPA and concerned Local [Disaster Risk Reduction & Management Office are] continously coordinating and monitoring the incident for any significant development."

The folowing intensities were reported by Phivolcs this morning:

Intensity V (strong)

  • Sablayan, and Rizal, OCCIDENTAL MINDORO

Intensity IV (moderately strong)

  • San Jose and Paluan, OCCIDENTAL MINDORO
  • Puerto Galera, City of Calapan and San Teodoro ORIENTAL MINDORO

Intensity III (weak)

  • City of Manila
  • City of Las Piñas
  • City of Lipa and Batangas City, BATANGAS
  • Abra De Ilog and Lubang, OCCIDENTAL MINDOR
  • Alfonso, CAVITE

Intensity II (slightly felt)

  • Quezon City
  • City of Pasig
  • City of Marikina
  • City of Makati
  • City of Valenzuela
  • City of Bacoor, CAVITE
  • Looc, OCCIDENTAL MINDORO

Intensity I (scarcely perceptible)

  • City of General Trias, CAVITE

Strong earthquakes, like the intensity V felt in Occidental Mindoro, were generally felt by most people indoors and outdoors

"Many sleeping people are awakened. Some are frightened, some run outdoors. Strong shaking and rocking felt throughout building. Hanging objects swing violently. Dining utensils clatter and clink; some are broken," Phivolcs said.

"Small, light and unstable objects may fall or overturn. Liquids spill from filled open containers. Standing vehicles rock noticeably. Shaking of leaves and twigs of trees are noticeable."

The OCD has already advised the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Offices to report to the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council MIMAROPA for any untoward incident arising from the quake.

While aftershocks are expected from the quake, Phivolcs said they do not expect any damage from the incident. No tsunami threats have been released so far by the government.

