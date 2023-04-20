580 held by Corrections bureau get freedom, grooming kit and fare home

MANILA, Philippines — Almost 600 Persons Deprived of Liberty from facilities of the Bureau of Corrections walked free on Thursday.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla and BuCor Director General Gregorio Catapang Jr. led the release of 580 inmates at Bilibid.

"They will be issued certificate of discharge from prison, grooming kit, gratuity, and transportation allowance," BuCor said in a statement.

The 850 prisoners were incarcerated at the Bilibid, Leyte Regional Prison, San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Zamboanga City, Sablayan Prison and Penal Farm in Occidental Mindoro, Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Palawan, Correctional Institution for Women and Davao Prison and Penal Farm.

Probation and parole

Of them, 353 are freed under parole while 61 have been acquitted. Eight have been granted probation while one will walk free with the grant of the writ of habeas corpus.

More than a hundred PDLs were released after the expiration of their maximum sentence following the rules of the Good Conduct and Time Allowance law, that allows inmates to earn time allowance—through good behavior and teaching, studying and mentoring—and reduce their sentences.

The GCTA law or Republic Act 10592, which increased time allowances PDLs can earn, is seen to largely help in addressing the perennial problem of congestion in Philippine jails.

The implementation of the law was dragged into controversy in 2019 after a notorious rape-slay convict was reported to be released because of it, but the government has since revised its implementing rules to exclude heinous crimes convicts from benefitting, and resumed its enforcement.

International prison reform expert Raymund Narag earlier told Philstar.com that in their study, they have identified four major areas that should be addressed for the reintegration of PDLs. These are family, livelihood opportunity, community acceptance and a cognitive mindset to resist peer pressure. — Kristine Joy Patag