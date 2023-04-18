Stratbase, diplomatic community mourn passing of former SFA Del Rosario

(FILE PHOTO) In this file picture taken on July 16, 2019, former foreign affairs secretary Albert del Rosario attends a forum in Manila. Del Rosario, the Philippines' former foreign minister who stood up to Beijing's claims in the South China Sea, has died, the foreign affairs department said on April 18, 2023. He was 83.

MANILA, Philippines — From a local think tank named after him to the international community, tributes poured in for former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario on Tuesday following the announcement of his death.

Del Rosario died on April 18, Tuesday. He served as the country’s SFA from 2011 to 2016. He resigned before the end of the Aquino administration for health reasons.

He is remembered as the public servant who helped the Philippines with its case to invalidate China’s sweeping claims in the South China Sea and for his dedication to protect Filipinos here and abroad.

Stratbase ADR Institute paid tribute to the former foreign affairs chief "who personified the highest level of statesmanship, integrity, and love of country that has inspired us to sustain [strategically critical advocacies]."

Stratbase, in full, is Stratbase Albert del Rosario Institute for Strategic and International Studies. Del Rosario was part of its Board of Trustees, previously sitting as its chairman.

The think tank also referenced Del Rosario for forwarding the belief that diplomacy is a "great equalizer in international affars."

Diplomats mourn with the Philippines

Meanwhile, members of the international community also extended their condolences to the family and friends of Del Rosario. US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said "his dedication to the Filipino people and his commitment to the US-Philippine relationship will never be forgotten."

On behalf of the U.S government, I extend deepest condolences to the friends and loved ones of former Philippine Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert Del Rosario. His dedication to the Filipino people and his commitment to the U.S.-Philippine relationship will never be forgotten. pic.twitter.com/h06y5B1gR7 — Ambassador MaryKay L. Carlson (@USAmbPH) April 18, 2023

As the Philippines’ envoy to the US, he expanded trade and business ties with Washington. Del Rosario was ambassador to the US from 2001 to 2006. He reportedly got fired by former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo over disagreements.

European Union Ambassador to the Philippines Luc Veron said Del Rosario was a "soft-spoken but indefatigable diplomat and patriot" who was key to expanding EU-Philippine relations. The foreign service posts of Czech Republic, France, and Ireland also paid tribute to the late foreign affairs chief.

EU's deepest sympathy to the friends and family of former Sec @DFAPHL Albert del Rosario. Soft-spoken but indefatigable diplomat and patriot whose role in strengthening EU-Philippines relations was critical. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/aLP1SSlA1S — Luc Veron (@EUAmbPH) April 18, 2023

READ: Statement of the Embassy of the Czech Republic on the passing of former @DFAPHL Sec. Albert Del Rosario. pic.twitter.com/CJGtfJGss6 — Czech Embassy in Manila (@CzechinManila) April 18, 2023

France ???????? presents its condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Albert del Rosario and to the Filipino ????????people. Former foreign secretary, attached to international law, charismatic diplomat, he was key in the cooperation between ???????? and ????????. Today ???????? has lost a dear friend. pic.twitter.com/1Jy7fb6E1D — Michèle Boccoz (@MBoccoz) April 18, 2023

I am deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former DFA Secretary Albert del Rosario. I had the opportunity to meet him on several occasions and he was a truly inspiring diplomat and public servant.



My thoughts and prayers are with his family at this time. pic.twitter.com/qPWnLpAdaO — William Carlos - Irish Ambassador to ???????? (@IrlAmbManila) April 18, 2023

Meanwhile, Ambassador of the United Kingdom to the Philippines Laure Beaufils said Del Rosario was a "great friend" of the kingdom.

What sad news.



Secretary Albert del Rosario was a great man, a committed diplomat and an inspiring public servant.



He was a great friend of the ????????and we will miss him. @ukinphilippines and I send our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. https://t.co/8dXlgypiXl — Laure Beaufils ???????? (@LaureBeaufils) April 18, 2023

Australia said Del Rosario will be remembered as a public servant who was a staunch supporter of the United Nations Convention of the Law of the Sea and for pushing for international rules-based order, while Canada noted that the former SFA was also an advocate of international law.

I'm saddened to learn of the death of former @DFAPHL Secretary Albert del Rosario. He was a good friend to Australia, and did much to deepen ???????????????? ties. Secretary del Rosario will always be remembered for his support for UNCLOS and the rules-based international order. — HK Yu PSM (@AusAmbPH) April 18, 2023

and the welfare of migrant workers – two thematic priorities Canada shares with the Philippines.

While we mourn his passing, we join his family and colleagues in celebrating his commitment to the international rules-based order, peace, and diplomacy. (3/3) — Canada in the Philippines (@CanEmbPH) April 18, 2023

The Embassy of Japan to the Philippines also extended condolences and thanked Del Rosario for his contributions for the bilateral relationship.

He was conferred with the Grand Cordon of the Order of the Rising Sun by the Japanese government, among the five Filipinos who received a Japanese Decoration last year.

"His leadership to uphold the rule of law in the sea will never be forgotten," Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines Koshikawa Kazuhiko said.