^

Headlines

CHR report: Too few scholarships, job opportunities for Indigenous students

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
April 12, 2023 | 10:42am
CHR report: Too few scholarships, job opportunities for Indigenous students
Students of a Salugpongan school hold class in a church in Davao City.
Save Our Schools release, File

MANILA, Philippines — Due to lack of funds, the National Commission on Indigenous People has not able to accommodate all Indigenous persons requesting scholarship assistance, a new report by the Comission on Human Rights showed.

"Despite the vast amount of IP education advocacy and services funds, it is still not enough, as an NCIP representative relates," the report said.

The CHR report tracks the extent to which students — both in the formal and non-formal schooling system — were able to transition to work duri the COVID-19 pandemic and the factors that may prevent some from doing so.

Based on discussions with IP learners and NCIP representatives, even though many IPs want to go to school, not all can be accommodated by the NCIP, the report added. 

The IP students are then referred to other government agencies with programs for indigenous people like the Commission on Higher Education, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority and the Department of Health.

In 2022, NCIP received a budget of P168 million, which it distributed to 13 regional offices for 10,397 student beneficiaries.  

The CHR report also highlighted how Indigenous persons that complete their degree are greeted by sparse job opportunities, resulting in underemployment.

"Some college graduates do not practice their profession. As the NCIP participant reports, they know of someone who has finished a college degree and works as a salesperson," the report said.

The NCIP is also largely unaware of what happens to IP graduates after they finish schooling due to a lack of regular monitoring.

The report said that NCIP, which was created in 1997, is still working on improving the agency's monitoring mechanism, "particularly with the operationalization of the educational system program information system."

Since then, it has occasionally come under fire for reportedly discrediting legitimate schools and IP organizations led by Lumad persons and joining the government’s anti-communist task force in red-tagging human rights defenders.

LUMAD SCHOOLS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Police general denies cover-up in shabu case

Police general denies cover-up in shabu case

By Emmanuel Tupas | 12 hours ago
There was no attempt to cover up the arrest of a former anti-narcotics officer from whose property 990 kilos of methamphetamine...
Headlines
fbtw
TD Amang to bring heavy rain over eastern Philippines

TD Amang to bring heavy rain over eastern Philippines

By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
Tropical Depression Amang, the first cyclone of the year, will bring heavy to intense rains over the eastern parts of Luzon...
Headlines
fbtw
Balikatan 2023 to test cyber security defense, hold live fire drill

Balikatan 2023 to test cyber security defense, hold live fire drill

By Kaycee Valmonte | 18 hours ago
Among this year’s main events is holding a cyber defense exercise, which will be held just as both the Philippines and...
Headlines
fbtw
Biggest war games to boost combat readiness

Biggest war games to boost combat readiness

By Michael Punongbayan | 12 hours ago
Filipino and American forces yesterday launched their largest war exercises in decades aimed at improving combat readiness...
Headlines
fbtw
More traders blame lax policy for ASF spread

More traders blame lax policy for ASF spread

By Bella Cariaso | 12 hours ago
The Meat Importers and Traders Association has blamed the government’s lax policy for the outbreak of African swine...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
More areas in Luzon under Signal No. 1 as Amang moves slowly

More areas in Luzon under Signal No. 1 as Amang moves slowly

16 minutes ago
The country’s first cyclone of the year was last spotted over the coastal water of Caramoan in Camarines Sur, with peak...
Headlines
fbtw
No dissent: Supreme Court OKs new code of conduct for lawyers

No dissent: Supreme Court OKs new code of conduct for lawyers

By Kristine Joy Patag | 40 minutes ago
The Supreme Court has approved the Code of Professional Responsibility and Accountability, which is a “modern, relevant...
Headlines
fbtw
Pulse Asia poll: Marcos, Duterte keep high approval, trust ratings

Pulse Asia poll: Marcos, Duterte keep high approval, trust ratings

By Xave Gregorio | 50 minutes ago
The approval and trust ratings of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte were virtually unchanged...
Headlines
fbtw
US, Philippines agree to boost collab in tackling climate change, energy transition

US, Philippines agree to boost collab in tackling climate change, energy transition

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 1 hour ago
The secretaries agreed to launch the Energy Policy, a high-level platform for the Philippines and the US to develop new forms...
Headlines
fbtw
CHR report: Parents' inability to help children with disabilities also a barrier to learning

CHR report: Parents' inability to help children with disabilities also a barrier to learning

By Cristina Chi | 2 hours ago
"The lack of support of some parents for their children with disabilities can be due to a lack of awareness of the kind of...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with