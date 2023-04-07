^

LPA spotted off Mindanao, may enter PAR on Easter Sunday

Philstar.com
April 7, 2023 | 11:13am
People visit the site where the re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ will take place during Holy Week celebrations in San Fernando, Pampanga province on April 4, 2023.
MANILA, Philippines — A low pressure area off Mindanao may enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Sunday, although its chances of developing into a tropical cyclone over the weekend are slim, weather forecasters said on Friday.

The LPA, which was formed on Thursday, was last seen 1,600 kilometers east of southern Mindanao, said PAGASA weather specialist Benison Estareja.

“Based on our analysis, the low pressure area has a low chance of becoming a tropical cyclone in the next two days or until Easter Sunday. It will move toward Mindanao slowly over the weekend and it is expected to enter PAR by Sunday,” Estareja said in Filipino.

The weather disturbance may move closer to the Caraga region on Monday.

Starting Tuesday, the LPA may head to Visayas and Bicol region, and then cross Central and Northern Luzon. It may already be over the West Philippine Sea by Friday.

State weather forecasters are also looking at another scenario: the LPA may be somewhere off Eastern Visayas by Tuesday and be over the waters east of Luzon until Friday. Then, it will head away from the Philippines.

The entire country may have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms on Good Friday. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

