Rain showers seen in Visayas, Mindanao during Holy Week

People visit the site where the re-enactment of the crucifixion of Jesus Christ will take place during Holy Week celebrations in San Fernando, Pampanga province on April 4, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — Most of Visayas and Mindanao will experience rain showers and thunderstorms during the Holy Week, state weather bureau PAGASA said Tuesday.

PAGASA said the ridge of a pressure area and the formation of a low pressure area are the weather systems affecting the entire archipelago during Holy Week.

From Tuesday to Friday, the whole country will experience warm and humid weather conditions apart from isolated rain showers and thunderstorms mostly over Visayas and Mindanao.

“The public is warned to lessen their physical outdoor activities during day time hours due to extremely high heat index which may result in heat cramps or heat exhaustion and heat stroke,” PAGASA said.

From Saturday to Monday, Visayas and Mindanao will experience cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms due to an approaching LPA.

Meanwhile, residents of Luzon will have sunny to partly sunny skies apart from isolated passing rain in the afternoon.

The state weather bureau added that light to moderate winds coming from the east and northeast will prevail.

Filipinos go home to their provinces, travel to tourist destinations, and participate in religious activities during the last week of the Lent. — Gaea Katreena Cabico