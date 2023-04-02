Marcos calls on Christian Filipinos â€˜to know Jesus Christ moreâ€™ this Holy Week

Marcos calls on Christian Filipinos ‘to know Jesus Christ more’ this Holy Week

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr delivers his first State of the Nation address at the House of Representatives in Quezon City on July 25, 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. calls on Filipinos “to know Jesus Christ more” as Christians all over the world mark the beginning of the Holy Week.

In a statement on Palm Sunday, Marcos Jr. said he hopes that Christian Filipinos will use the Lenten season to take time to reflect in hopes o fbeing “better agents of change and conveyors of truth wherever we go.”

“This year, as we are again presented with the chance to deeply contemplate the impact of Christ’s passion and death, it is inevitable that our thoughts will gravitate to the events and challenges of recent years,” Marcos Jr. said in a statement on Sunday.

“It is imperative that we direct our thoughts and our actions more to the resurrection of the Lord and the victory that this gives us to this very day.”

April 6 and 7 are included in the list of regular holidays, in observance of Maundy Thursday and Good Friday, respectively. Marcos Jr. also declared April 10 a regular holiday to commemorate Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor), which falls on a Sunday.

All offices in the executive department will be suspending work beginning noon on April 5 to give more time to employees to observe lent.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said provincial buses will be allowed to pass through EDSA Avenue this week as the country prepares ahead, expecting an influx of passengers who will be going home to their respective provinces this week.