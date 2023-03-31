'Only for Holy Week': MMDA allows provincial buses back to EDSA starting next week

MANILA, Philippines — The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) allowed provincial buses to ply their routes along Epifanio de los Santos Avenue starting next week, a move done in anticipation of passenger influx due to the holidays.

Since 2019, provincial buses have been banned along EDSA due to an order by the Land Transportation Franchising Regulatory Board to help decongest the road's worsening traffic situation.

"From April 6 to 10, 2023, provincial buses will be allowed on EDSA for the expected passenger influx for the Holy Week," said the government agency in a statement on Friday.

"This is to allow the provincial buses to accommodate the expected high number of passengers going to the provinces for the Lenten season and ensure the convenience and comfort of the commuters."

This month, buses coming from North Luzon will terminate their trips at the bus terminals in Cubao, Quezon City.

Provincial buses coming from South Luzon, on another hand, shall terminate trips at bus terminals located in Pasay City.

Currently, the buses could be found in places like the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange. However, some lawmakers stressed that the country's first landport only "worsened the traffic situation for Caviteños.

It could be remembered that MMDA launched a two-week dry run last March 2022, allowing provincial buses to pass through EDSA from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Provincial buses were also allowed to return to EDSA briefly during the holiday season, as well last December 2022 to Jan. 2, 2023.