LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023

MANILA, Philippines — Malacañang released Wednesday a new list of regular and special non-working holidays, adjusting some dates to promote the "holiday economics" previously implemented during the presidency of Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo.

"There is a need to adjust these holidays pursuant to the principle of holiday economics wherein a longer weekend will help encourage domestic travel and increase tourism expenditures in the country," read President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s Proclamation No. 90.

Marcos declared April 10, 2023 a regular holiday to mark Araw ng Kagitingan, which falls on a Sunday. He also moved the regular holiday for Bonifacio Day to November 27.

The president also declared January 2, 2023 as an additional special non-working day "in consideration of the Filipino tradition of visiting relatives and spending time with their families" in celebration of New Year’s Day, which falls on a Sunday.

He also declared November 2, 2023 and December 31, 2023 as special non-working days, effectively reversing the policy in the latter years of former President Rodrigo Duterte's administration of not declaring All Souls’ Day and the last day of the year as holidays.

The "no work, no pay" scheme applies on special non-working holidays.

The proclamation was signed November 11 and was made public on Wednesday.

Here is the list of regular holidays:

New Year’s Day - January 1, 2023 (Sunday)

Araw ng Kagitingan - April 10, 2023 (Monday nearest April 9, 2023)

Maundy Thursday - April 6, 2023

Good Friday - April 7, 2023

Labor Day - May 1, 2023 (Monday)

Independence Day - June 12, 2023 (Monday)

National Heroes Day - August 28, 2023 (Last Monday of August)

Bonifacio Day - November 27, 2023 (Monday nearest November 30)

Christmas Day - December 25, 2023 (Monday)

Rizal Day - December 30, 2023 (Saturday)

Here is the list of special non-working days:

EDSA People Power Revolution Anniversary - February 25, 2023 (Saturday)

Black Saturday - April 8, 2023

Ninoy Aquino Day - August 21, 2023 (Monday)

All Saints’ Day - November 1, 2023 (Wednesday)

Feast of the Immaculate Conception of Mary - December 8, 2023 (Friday)

Last Day of the Year - December 31, 2023 (Sunday)

Here is the list of additional special non-working days:

January 2, 2023 (Monday)

November 2, 2023 (Thursday)

Malacañang will issue separate proclamations declaring holidays in observance of Eid’l Fitr and Eid’l Adha after the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos recommends when these Islamic celebrations will be held. — Xave Gregorio