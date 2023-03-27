^

Headlines

Remulla: Teves 'being considered' as potential mastermind in Degamo slay

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
March 27, 2023 | 1:21pm
Remulla: Teves 'being considered' as potential mastermind in Degamo slay
Photo shows of Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr.
Facebook page of Negros Oriental Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr.

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) could be one of the masterminds in the brazen killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, where eight others were killed and more than a dozen were injured, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

In an interview with reporters on Monday, Remulla said the department is looking at two to four possible masterminds in the killing. He said that at this stage, investigators already know what happened.

"It’s just a matter of catching more people and filing more cases against more people but we still have suspects part of the conspiracy that we have yet to arrest," Remulla said partly in Filipino.

Asked if the masterminds are within reach of authorities, Remulla said there is always social media and one of them even texted him.

"I told you about it last week. [Congressman] Teves texted me. I think they’re being considered as masterminds but I don’t know yet. I have to get to the panel of prosecutors," he said.

"But right now, with the way it is progressing, that’s the direction we are heading to," Remulla also said.

Teves and his lawyers have denied his involvement in the killing. His lawyers have also said that he is not hiding or evading charges but is staying outside the country because of concerns for his safety and over whether he will be treated fairly if he returns.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

ARNIE TEVES

JESUS CRISPIN REMULLA

ROEL DEGAMO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
SC denies petition vs LTO&rsquo;s driver&rsquo;s license deal

SC denies petition vs LTO’s driver’s license deal

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 13 hours ago
The Supreme Court has denied a petition filed by former lawmaker Aniceto Bertiz III to stop the issuance of driver’s...
Headlines
fbtw
3 suspects arrested in ex-gov Henry Teves' compound as more guns seized, says CIDG

3 suspects arrested in ex-gov Henry Teves' compound as more guns seized, says CIDG

By James Relativo | 1 day ago
Police officials arrested three people by virtue of a search warrant implemented in a compound owned by former Negros Oriental...
Headlines
fbtw
Government prepares for possible rice shortage amid El Ni&ntilde;o

Government prepares for possible rice shortage amid El Niño

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The government is preparing for the worst-case scenario on the country’s rice supply amid the threat of El Niño...
Headlines
fbtw
First Lady denies Imelda&rsquo;s death

First Lady denies Imelda’s death

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
Denying that former first lady Imelda Marcos had died, First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos yesterday posted on social media a photo...
Headlines
fbtw
Oil spill: US Coast Guard arriving for cleanup

Oil spill: US Coast Guard arriving for cleanup

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
A contingent of the United States Coast Guard, along with its air assets, will arrive in the Philippines today to help in...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DENR scales up effort to avoid water crisis

DENR scales up effort to avoid water crisis

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources has called on stakeholders to...
Headlines
fbtw
Mariana Zobel de Ayala topbills STAR&rsquo;s She Slays 2023

Mariana Zobel de Ayala topbills STAR’s She Slays 2023

13 hours ago
Women leaders and changemakers will headline The Philippine STAR and PhilStar Life’s She Slays 2023 tomorrow at the...
Headlines
fbtw
Butuan City sizzles with 47&ordm;C heat index

Butuan City sizzles with 47ºC heat index

By Bella Cariaso | 13 hours ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration recorded a heat index of 47 degrees Celsius...
Headlines
fbtw

Bulacan town police chief shot dead  

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 13 hours ago
A police chief in San Miguel, Bulacan was killed while a civilian was injured during an encounter with a motorcycle-riding tandem on Saturday night.
Headlines
fbtw

Speaker aids quake-hit families in Davao de Oro

13 hours ago
Speaker Martin Romualdez and Tingog party-list Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez have distributed cash aid to 1,653 families displaced by earthquakes in Davao de Oro last week.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with