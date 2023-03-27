Remulla: Teves 'being considered' as potential mastermind in Degamo slay

MANILA, Philippines — Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr. (Negros Oriental) could be one of the masterminds in the brazen killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, where eight others were killed and more than a dozen were injured, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said.

In an interview with reporters on Monday, Remulla said the department is looking at two to four possible masterminds in the killing. He said that at this stage, investigators already know what happened.

"It’s just a matter of catching more people and filing more cases against more people but we still have suspects part of the conspiracy that we have yet to arrest," Remulla said partly in Filipino.

Asked if the masterminds are within reach of authorities, Remulla said there is always social media and one of them even texted him.

"I told you about it last week. [Congressman] Teves texted me. I think they’re being considered as masterminds but I don’t know yet. I have to get to the panel of prosecutors," he said.

"But right now, with the way it is progressing, that’s the direction we are heading to," Remulla also said.

Teves and his lawyers have denied his involvement in the killing. His lawyers have also said that he is not hiding or evading charges but is staying outside the country because of concerns for his safety and over whether he will be treated fairly if he returns.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.