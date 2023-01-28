Marcos Jr. invited to Charlesâ€™ coronation; France trip in June?

^

Marcos Jr. invited to Charles’ coronation; France trip in June?

Michael Punongbayan - The Philippine Star
January 28, 2023
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. delivers a speech before flying to Phnom Penh, Cambodia to attend the ASEAN Summit.
MANILA, Philippines — President Marcos is invited to join world leaders flying to Westminster Abbey in the United Kingdom in May to witness the crowning of King Charles III, the British ambassador revealed the other day.

UK Ambassador Laure Beaufils said an official invitation will be sent to the President following the “save the date” notice that has already been sent to Malacañang.

“We would love to see the President in the UK and he will be getting an invitation,” Beaufils told CNN Philippines Thursday night.

“In fact, we’ve already sent him a ‘save the date’ for the coronation of his majesty the king, which will take place on the 6th of May,” she said.

Beaufils also noted that the UK wants to be among the top investors in the Philippines amid the increasing interest in the country among British businessmen.

Meanwhile, Marcos is expected to travel to France sometime in June for a state visit on the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.

“Our President has sent a written letter of invitation for President Marcos which I conveyed to Malacañang Palace, which could take place on the half of the year,” French Ambassador Michèle Boccoz told reporters.

Boccoz said such a visit would be a landmark to the bilateral relations between the Philippines and France “and we want (it) to be as fruitful as possible.”

WESTMINSTER ABBEY
