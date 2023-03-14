DOH logs 983 COVID-19 cases in past week

LRT passengers browse through their cellphones while commuting in Manila on March 13, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 983 COVID-19 infections in the past week, with the daily average eight percent higher than a week earlier, according to the Department of Health.

An average of 140 cases per day were logged from March 6 to 12, the DOH said in a bulletin released on Tuesday.

There were 351 patients with severe and critical conditions, which accounted for 9.2% of the country’s total COVID-19 infections, as of Sunday.

Data from the health department showed that only 13.4% of 1,982 beds in intensive care units were used, while only 17.1% of 17,075 non-ICU beds were occupied.

The DOH also verified 58 deaths in the past week.

The Philippines has confirmed over four million COVID-19 infections, with more than 66,000 deaths, since the pandemic began in early 2020. The number of active cases stood at 9,084.

More than 78.4 million were fully immunized against COVID-19. However, only 23.8 million individuals received boosters.

Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Tuesday that there will be delays in the arrival of bivalent vaccines to the country, citing the expiration of the state of calamity for COVID-19. — Gaea Katreena Cabico