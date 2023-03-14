^

Headlines

DOH logs 983 COVID-19 cases in past week

Philstar.com
March 14, 2023 | 6:42pm
DOH logs 983 COVID-19 cases in past week
LRT passengers browse through their cellphones while commuting in Manila on March 13, 2023.
The STAR / Miguel De Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 983 COVID-19 infections in the past week, with the daily average eight percent higher than a week earlier, according to the Department of Health.

An average of 140 cases per day were logged from March 6 to 12, the DOH said in a bulletin released on Tuesday.

There were 351 patients with severe and critical conditions, which accounted for 9.2% of the country’s total COVID-19 infections, as of Sunday.

Data from the health department showed that only 13.4% of 1,982 beds in intensive care units were used, while only 17.1% of 17,075 non-ICU beds were occupied.

The DOH also verified 58 deaths in the past week.

The Philippines has confirmed over four million COVID-19 infections, with more than 66,000 deaths, since the pandemic began in early 2020. The number of active cases stood at 9,084.

More than 78.4 million were fully immunized against COVID-19. However, only 23.8 million individuals received boosters.

Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said on Tuesday that there will be delays in the arrival of bivalent vaccines to the country, citing the expiration of the state of calamity for COVID-19. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

COVID-19 CASES

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
More than 5 years later, cop found guilty of murdering teens Carl-Kulot in 'drug war' op

More than 5 years later, cop found guilty of murdering teens Carl-Kulot in 'drug war' op

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
A Navotas court has found former policeman Jeffrey Perez guilty of killing teenagers Carl Angelo Arnaiz and Reynaldo "Kulot" De...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Raps filed vs Teves aide, 5 more over guns and grenades seized from his properties

Raps filed vs Teves aide, 5 more over guns and grenades seized from his properties

By Kristine Joy Patag | 8 hours ago
The filing comes after the simultaneous raids conducted in the five different addresses in Basay and Bawayan City, in Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
Marina: Tanker in Oriental Mindoro oil spill had no permit

Marina: Tanker in Oriental Mindoro oil spill had no permit

By Xave Gregorio | 6 hours ago
The sunken tanker that leaked oil that threatens to damage the environment and harm people should have never been allowed...
Headlines
fbtw
Zubiri seeks P150 nationwide minimum wage hike

Zubiri seeks P150 nationwide minimum wage hike

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri filed a bill that seeks to increase minimum wages of private sector workers nationwide...
Headlines
fbtw
SC division orders dismissal of rape, acts of lasciviousness charges vs Vhong Navarro

SC division orders dismissal of rape, acts of lasciviousness charges vs Vhong Navarro

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court’s Third Division has ordered the dismissal the rape and acts of lasciviousness charges filed against...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Australia donates training facilities to Air Force, thanks PHL support for submarine acquisition

Australia donates training facilities to Air Force, thanks PHL support for submarine acquisition

3 hours ago
According to a statement from the Department of National Defense on Tuesday, the air force received a close air support part...
Headlines
fbtw
House bill to cut down government workforce passes final reading

House bill to cut down government workforce passes final reading

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
House Bill 7240 or the National Government Rightsizing Act, which garnered 292 votes in favor and only three votes against,...
Headlines
fbtw
Cases filed over Roel Degamo killing to be tried in Manila courts

Cases filed over Roel Degamo killing to be tried in Manila courts

By Kristine Joy Patag | 4 hours ago
The Supreme Court, in an en banc session on Tuesday, approved the request of Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla to transfer...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec says law needed to go after trolls, disinfo during election campaigns

Comelec says law needed to go after trolls, disinfo during election campaigns

By Cristina Chi | 4 hours ago
Comelec commissioner Efraim Bag-id, who also heads the electoral body’s Campaign Finance Office, said that it could...
Headlines
fbtw
Luis Teodoro, Philippine journalism's champion and critic, dies at 81

Luis Teodoro, Philippine journalism's champion and critic, dies at 81

8 hours ago
Teodoro was a pillar of Philippine journalism who advanced "the ideals of pro-people journalism both as a respected member...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with