^

Headlines

Slight delays seen in delivery of bivalent COVID-19 jabs

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
March 14, 2023 | 6:21pm
Slight delays seen in delivery of bivalent COVID-19 jabs
People queue to receive COVID-19 vaccine at a drugstore along Bayan-Bayan Ave. in Marikina City during the pilot implementation of the government’s “Resbakuna sa mga Botika”.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — There will be delays in the arrival of bivalent vaccines to the country, the Department of Health said on Tuesday, citing the expiration of the state of calamity for COVID-19.

The department earlier said the first batch of donated bivalent COVID-19 jabs will arrive by the end of March. A bivalent vaccine targets both the original strain of the virus that causes COVID-19 and Omicron subvariants.

“For the bivalent vaccines, we are just having slight delays,” Health officer-in-charge Maria Rosario Vergeire said in Filipino.

Vergeire cited the expiration of the state of calamity declaration on December 31, which had clauses on indemnification and immunity from liability required by vaccine makers and other partners.

“We are seeking guidance from the Office of the President if we can enter into this agreement with immunity from liability and indemnification clauses included so we go ahead with our transactions and discussions,” she said.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. did not extend the state of calamity declaration, saying in December 2022 that the country was “not in a state of calamity anymore, technically speaking.”

The declaration of state of calamity allows the continued implementation of measures to combat the ongoing pandemic.

Healthcare workers, senior citizens and individuals with comorbidities will be prioritized in the rollout of bivalent jabs.

More than 78.4 million individuals were fully immunized against COVID-19, latest data from the DOH showed. However, only 23.8 million people received boosters. 

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

COVID-19 VACCINES

DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
More than 5 years later, cop found guilty of murdering teens Carl-Kulot in 'drug war' op

More than 5 years later, cop found guilty of murdering teens Carl-Kulot in 'drug war' op

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
A Navotas court has found former policeman Jeffrey Perez guilty of killing teenagers Carl Angelo Arnaiz and Reynaldo "Kulot" De...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Raps filed vs Teves aide, 5 more over guns and grenades seized from his properties

Raps filed vs Teves aide, 5 more over guns and grenades seized from his properties

By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
The filing comes after the simultaneous raids conducted in the five different addresses in Basay and Bawayan City, in Negros...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ indicts Bantag, several others over killing of Percy Lapid, inmate Jun Villamor

DOJ indicts Bantag, several others over killing of Percy Lapid, inmate Jun Villamor

By Kristine Joy Patag | 5 hours ago
The Department of Justice has indicted suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag and several others over the killing...
Headlines
fbtw
SC division orders dismissal of rape, acts of lasciviousness charges vs Vhong Navarro

SC division orders dismissal of rape, acts of lasciviousness charges vs Vhong Navarro

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 day ago
The Supreme Court’s Third Division has ordered the dismissal the rape and acts of lasciviousness charges filed against...
Headlines
fbtw
Marina: Tanker in Oriental Mindoro oil spill had no permit

Marina: Tanker in Oriental Mindoro oil spill had no permit

By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
The sunken tanker that leaked oil that threatens to damage the environment and harm people should have never been allowed...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH logs 983 COVID-19 cases in past week

DOH logs 983 COVID-19 cases in past week

15 minutes ago
An average of 140 cases per day were logged from March 6 to 12, the DOH said in a bulletin released on Tuesday.
Headlines
fbtw
Penalties for firms behind oil spill, assistance for impacted communities sought

Penalties for firms behind oil spill, assistance for impacted communities sought

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 55 minutes ago
In its position paper, Greenpeace Philippines questioned the lack of transparency and accountability on the part of the companies...
Headlines
fbtw
House approves constitutional convention bill on final reading

House approves constitutional convention bill on final reading

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
With the passage of HB 7352 on final reading, the House supermajority has now passed the buck to the Senate on whether the...
Headlines
fbtw
Australia donates training facilities to Air Force, thanks PHL support for submarine acquisition

Australia donates training facilities to Air Force, thanks PHL support for submarine acquisition

1 hour ago
According to a statement from the Department of National Defense on Tuesday, the air force received a close air support part...
Headlines
fbtw
House bill to cut down government workforce passes final reading

House bill to cut down government workforce passes final reading

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
House Bill 7240 or the National Government Rightsizing Act, which garnered 292 votes in favor and only three votes against,...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with