Philippine tennis body rallies behind Eala amid skid

Philippines' Alexandra Eala hits a return to China's Shi Han during their women's singles match at the Wuhan Open tennis tournament in Wuhan, in China's Hubei province on October 12, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Alex Eala can count on the unwavering support of the Filipinos led by the Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA) amid her rare slump and ahead of a chance for redemption in the Ningbo Open next week.

PHILTA on Thursday reassured its vote of confidence and all-out support to Eala, now World No. 19, who is off to a flat start in the Asian swing with two straight early exits.

“We at Philta are immensely proud of Alex, grateful for everything she has done for Philippine tennis, and fully behind her as she continues to make history,” said Secretary-General John Rey Tiangco.

The 21-year-old Filipina pride back in August reached career-best ranking of No. 18, solid runs in the Wimbledon and US Open as well as a breakthrough title in Washington to set multiple milestones for Philippine tennis.

But for only the first time since her meteoric rise, Eala has been in a funk since then, bowing in the WTA500 Singapore Open Round of 16 and in the WTA1000 Wuhan Open first round as the heavy favorites and way higher-ranked bet.

Eala, as the No. 3 seed, fell to No. 180 Tatiana Prozorova of Russia in the Singapore Open Round of 16 before folding to world No. 217 Han Shi of China in the first round of the Wuhan Open.

That’s back-to-back upsets for Eala, who was 162 and 199 rungs above the said underdogs, respectively.

As the No. 1 seed in the 20th Asian Games in Japan without Asia's top guns, Eala also fell short in maximizing her best shot at gold after a semifinal loss to No. 85 Xiyu Wang of China to settle for another bronze medal for the second straight edition.

But Eala is unfazed by the dry spell, looking at the bigger picture of continuing to represent the country in the biggest of stages while trying to get back on her feet — starting in WTA500 Ningbo Open, still in China, from October 19-26.

After the Ningbo Open, Eala is also confirmed to debut in the WTA500 Toray Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo from October 26 to November 1 with hopes of finally regaining her footing and confidence.

“The most I can do, I feel at the moment, is to give back to my country and to my fellow Filipinos, is to just do my best and, you know, continue to work hard and try to inspire people and show them that this possible just through the things that I do,” beamed Eala after exiting Wuhan, the final 1000-level tour before the WTA Finals, where she also the missed the cut, from November 8-15 in Indian Wells.

"And so what I'm going to try to do is take it match by match and try to, you know, focus one step at a time and try to bring out the best level that I can."

PHILTA, which also drew inspiration from Eala in staging a historic WTA125 Philippine Women’s Open this year and the WTA250 upgrade next year, echoed the same sentiments.

“Her rise to world No. 18, her WTA title, and her victories over some of the world’s best players are milestones that have changed the landscape of Philippine tennis. We are equally grateful for her decision to represent our country at the Asian Games, putting the Philippine flag ahead of other opportunities,” Tiangco added.

“At this level of competition, victories and defeats are part of the journey. What matters is Alex’s determination to keep improving, her discipline, and her commitment to the sport. Alex has already won something bigger than any single tournament. She has inspired a nation and opened doors for the next generation of Filipino tennis players.”