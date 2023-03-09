^

Headlines

AFP vows intensified monitoring of soldiers engaged in crimes after Degamo killing

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
March 9, 2023 | 12:20pm
AFP vows intensified monitoring of soldiers engaged in crimes after Degamo killing
President Marcos visits the wake of slain Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo in Dumaguete City yesterday. The President reassured Degamo’s widow, Pamplona Mayor Janice Vallega-Degamo, of justice.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines said it will intensify its monitoring of military personnel who end up engaging in crimes, after some of them were tagged as suspects in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

In an interview with DZBB on Thursday, Col. Medel Aguilar, AFP spokesperson, said Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. has ordered to strengthen counter-intelligence to monitor such cases.

This will also help them “create precautionary measures so they cannot use their skill they learned inside the military organization for a criminal act.”

Last weekend, men with high-power firearms rained down bullets on Degamo and other people, including barangay leaders, while the governor was distributing aid in his house. Eight others were killed while more than a dozen were hurt.

Authorities have so far arrested four suspects, while one was killed in a shootout. Among the arrested are three military officers who went AWOL or absent without official leave, Aguilar said.

Joven Javier is a former sergeant from the elite unit of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, with training on counter-terrorism. Joric Labrador meanwhile is a former sergeant of the intelligence battalion while Benjie Rodriguez is a former corporal.

All three have been charged with murder and frustrated murder before provincial courts. They have been turned over to the National Bureau of Investigation, as the Department of Justice assesses their testimonies if they can become state witnesses.

A separate GMA exclusive report said that Javier and another suspect, Osmundo Rivero, have tagged a prominent person to be behind the killing of Degamo.

Following the result of the investigation of Degamo’s killing, Aguilar said major service commanders of the Philippine Army, Philippine Air Force, and Philippine Navy have committed to strictly screen even during recruitment process to make sure that those will be given training and allowed to hold firearms do not have tendency to be violent.

They will also instill among them that “the very existence of soldiering is to protect the people.”

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who believes Degamo’s killing is “political,”  has ordered authorities to identify “hotspots” — following a model used in elections — and to dismantle private armies.

ARMED FORCES OF THE PHILIPPINES

ROEL DEGAMO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
Boom placed to contain oil spill in Oriental Mindoro
play

Boom placed to contain oil spill in Oriental Mindoro

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 22 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard reported on Wednesday the installation of the boom to help contain the oil leaked by the sunken...
Headlines
fbtw
abtest
Senate panel releases findings on airport shutdown

Senate panel releases findings on airport shutdown

By Paolo Romero | 13 hours ago
The government should put up an air traffic management system of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in a more secure location,...
Headlines
fbtw
4 more Tau Gamma members surrender

4 more Tau Gamma members surrender

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 1 day ago
Four members of the Tau Gamma Phi fraternity surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation head office in Manila on...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ on Degamo probe: End is near

DOJ on Degamo probe: End is near

By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
The investigation into the assassination of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo is nearing its end as the Department of Justice...
Headlines
fbtw
Speaker recommends firing of all NAIA screeners

Speaker recommends firing of all NAIA screeners

By Delon Porcalla | 3 days ago
Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista should remove all personnel from the Department of Transportation Office for Transportation...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Another Tau Gamma fratman surrenders

Another Tau Gamma fratman surrenders

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 13 hours ago
Another person of interest in the death by hazing of John Matthew Salilig surrendered to the National Bureau of Investigation...
Headlines
fbtw
Collective deterrence vs Chinese sea aggression pushed

Collective deterrence vs Chinese sea aggression pushed

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
Experts yesterday urged the government to consider coordinating with allies and engage in a united response against Chinese...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos eyes permanent Kadiwa stores nationwide

Marcos eyes permanent Kadiwa stores nationwide

By Helen Flores | 13 hours ago
The government is eyeing permanent locations for Kadiwa centers nationwide to help Filipinos cope with the rising prices of...
Headlines
fbtw
UN rights chief airs concerns over Philippines

UN rights chief airs concerns over Philippines

By Pia Lee-Brago | 13 hours ago
The United Nations rights chief has outlined concerns on the Philippines, including expectation of rapid progress in prosecuting...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos thanks operators for ending transport strike

Marcos thanks operators for ending transport strike

By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday welcomed the decision of some transport groups to end what was supposed to be a weeklong strike...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with