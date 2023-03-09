AFP vows intensified monitoring of soldiers engaged in crimes after Degamo killing

President Marcos visits the wake of slain Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo in Dumaguete City yesterday. The President reassured Degamo’s widow, Pamplona Mayor Janice Vallega-Degamo, of justice.

MANILA, Philippines — The Armed Forces of the Philippines said it will intensify its monitoring of military personnel who end up engaging in crimes, after some of them were tagged as suspects in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo.

In an interview with DZBB on Thursday, Col. Medel Aguilar, AFP spokesperson, said Lt. Gen. Romeo Brawner Jr. has ordered to strengthen counter-intelligence to monitor such cases.

This will also help them “create precautionary measures so they cannot use their skill they learned inside the military organization for a criminal act.”

Last weekend, men with high-power firearms rained down bullets on Degamo and other people, including barangay leaders, while the governor was distributing aid in his house. Eight others were killed while more than a dozen were hurt.

Authorities have so far arrested four suspects, while one was killed in a shootout. Among the arrested are three military officers who went AWOL or absent without official leave, Aguilar said.

Joven Javier is a former sergeant from the elite unit of the Armed Forces of the Philippines, with training on counter-terrorism. Joric Labrador meanwhile is a former sergeant of the intelligence battalion while Benjie Rodriguez is a former corporal.

All three have been charged with murder and frustrated murder before provincial courts. They have been turned over to the National Bureau of Investigation, as the Department of Justice assesses their testimonies if they can become state witnesses.

A separate GMA exclusive report said that Javier and another suspect, Osmundo Rivero, have tagged a prominent person to be behind the killing of Degamo.

Following the result of the investigation of Degamo’s killing, Aguilar said major service commanders of the Philippine Army, Philippine Air Force, and Philippine Navy have committed to strictly screen even during recruitment process to make sure that those will be given training and allowed to hold firearms do not have tendency to be violent.

They will also instill among them that “the very existence of soldiering is to protect the people.”

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr., who believes Degamo’s killing is “political,” has ordered authorities to identify “hotspots” — following a model used in elections — and to dismantle private armies.