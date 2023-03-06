After killing of political ally Degamo, Marcos wants elections 'hotspots' identified

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. on Monday directed the Philippine National Police to identify “hotspots"—following a model used during elections—days after the brazen killing of Negros Oriental Gov. Roel Degamo, Marcos’ political ally.

Talking to reporters after the ceremonial signing of the Kapatid Angat Lahat Agri Program, Marcos said he already tapped Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos Jr. to again make an assessment of election hotspots.

“I said, do it again — don’t think of the election first, but think what the hotspot areas are and let us look at them,” he said in Filipino.

Men with assault rifles barged into Degamo’s house and open-fired as he was distributing aid on Saturday. The governor and eight others were killed, while more than a dozen were hurt.

Marcos said illegal firearms will be searched and private armies should be dismantled.

“Again, the killing of Governor Degamo is entirely unacceptable and it will not stand… This cannot be — this cannot go unpunished,” the president added.

So far, police have arrested three suspects and have brought them for inquest for multiple criminal raps in provincial prosecution offices. The Department of Justice, however, it intends to transfer the respondents to Manila for protective custody.

In an ambush interview earlier Monday, DOJ Assistant Secretary Mico Clavano also said the department is considering referring two of the charged to the Witness Protection Program.

“But we still need to evaluate their statements to assess and if we determine that their testimony is valuable or has basis, we can enter them into the WPP of the DOJ,” he added in Filipino.

‘Purely political’

Former politicians have also been killed since the start of his administration, but Marcos said those may not be rooted in politics. He considers Degamo’s case, on the other hand, “purely political.”

“Actually if you think of the three cases that first came, they are different, but then they started to become political,” he said.

Degamo was killed weeks after Aparri, Cagayan Vice Mayor Rommel Alameda was ambushed in Nueva Vizcaya.

Police probers have remained tight-lipped on the motive behind the killing of the Negros Oriental governor as they stressed that investigation and hot pursuit operations are ongoing.

Marcos, meanwhile, stressed that the government will give protection to those who need it and “anybody who feels aggrieved.”

“Emotions are running high. I’ve asked our... Army and police, and between them, keep your presence known, felt,” he added.

Teves denies hand

Degamo, 56, is the latest target in the Philippines' long history of attacks on politicians. He is at least the third to be shot since last year's general election.

The Supreme Court last month declared him the rightful winner of the contest for the Negros Oriental governorship following a recount that unseated his local rival Pryde Henry Teves, who had previously been proclaimed the victor.

Rep. Arnolfo Teves (Negros Oriental, 3rd District) on Monday released a video claiming there is someone who wants to link him to the killing of Degamo, but he pointed out that they have nothing to gain from the incident.

The lawmaker noted that his brother would not succeed Degamo, since the vice governor would assume the top provincial post.

Teves said the killing is terrifying, and addressing Marcos, he appealed: “Please tell your people to return my firearms license for my and my family’s protection.”

Teves then condoled with the family of Degamo.