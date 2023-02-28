^

Headlines

Bulatlat opposes Esperon motion to be dropped from website blocking case

Philstar.com
February 28, 2023 | 6:19pm
Bulatlat opposes Esperon motion to be dropped from website blocking case
This undated file photo shows National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr.
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo, file

MANILA, Philippines — Alternative news website Bulatlat has filed opposition to a motion by former National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. to be dropped as a respondent in a pending court case questioning a government order to block access to it and to other sites that the government claims is linked to communist rebels.

The National Telecommunications Commission order that left the Bulatlat website inaccessible in the Philippines from June to August last year was based on a request from the National Security Council, which Esperon previously headed.

Esperon has asked the Quezon City court to instead put Eduardo Año, the current NSA, as respondent. Bulatlat, which brought the issue to court and managed to secure a temporary restraining order against the blocking of its site, countered that he should still be a party to the case.

RELATED: Esperon defends blocking sites, calls it protection vs 'leftist misinformation'

"Bulatlat agrees that Año is a party to the case by virtue of being the incumbent NSA but Esperon is being sued in his personal capacity," Bulatlat publisher Alipato Media Center Inc. said in a statement to media.

It said that the NTC block order, which also affected the website of Pinoy Media Center's Pinoy Weekly, was based on a request that Esperon made "with malice and in bad faith."

It said that Esperon, in his letter to the NTC, had "cited three resolutions of the Anti-Terror Council and listed 27 websites, including those not designated by the ATC as terrorists."

Bulatlat and PinoyWeekly are legal entities and have long been publishing online and, in the case of PinoyWeekly, as a newspaper. Also in the list of websites that Esperon wanted blocked were those of Save Our Schools Network, Rural Missionaries of the Philippines, Pamalakaya Pilipinas, Amihan and BAYAN.

"Esperon's letter was used as a basis for the NTC memorandum dated June 8, 2022. Bulatlat reiterates that neither Esperon nor the NTC has the authority to block any website. Such power is not stated under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Esperon thus acted beyond the scope of his authority or jurisdiction," Bulatlat said.

Esperon last June claimed that the blocking was "a win for the Nation Against Leftist Misinformation, NPA Recruitment and Propaganda" as he claimed the sites violated the Anti-Terrorism Act.

Petitioners against the ATA had argued before the Supreme Court that the law was prone to abuse like arbitrary interpretation by government agencies. 

READ: SC leaves Anti-Terrorism Act of 2020 mostly intact

Bulatlat said that it knew that Esperon was no longer NSA when the case was filed in July 2022 and that he did not raise the issue at the time. It said the former national security adviser "should be retained as a party to this case as he is the mastermind behind the censorship of 27 websites."

The NTC and the National Security Council are also respondents in the case that Bulatlat filed.

ANTI-TERRORISM ACT

BULATLAT

BULATLAT.COM

HERMOGENES ESPERON JR.

NATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
What we know so far: Week-long 'tigil-pasada' vs jeepney phaseout on March 6

What we know so far: Week-long 'tigil-pasada' vs jeepney phaseout on March 6

By James Relativo | 8 hours ago
Here is what we know so far about the issue:
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr suspends NAIA security staff alleged to have stolen from Thai tourist

DOTr suspends NAIA security staff alleged to have stolen from Thai tourist

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
The Office for Transportation Security said its investigators are now preparing to file criminal complaints against the security...
Headlines
fbtw
Encoding errors plague national ID; PSA to conduct updating

Encoding errors plague national ID; PSA to conduct updating

By Diana Lhyd Suelto | 19 hours ago
The Philippine Statistics Authority will conduct a massive updating of the Philippine Identification System to correct erroneous...
Headlines
fbtw
PUJs, UVs to stage weeklong strike

PUJs, UVs to stage weeklong strike

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 19 hours ago
Transport groups will hold a week-long strike affecting jeepney and UV Express vehicles starting next week in their bid to...
Headlines
fbtw
DFA: North Korea ballistic missile test 'provokes tension, undermines stability'

DFA: North Korea ballistic missile test 'provokes tension, undermines stability'

5 days ago
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered the “sudden launching drill” at 8 a.m. on Saturday and that afternoon,...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Kalayaan LGU turns to tourism, game fishing in tense West Philippine Sea

Kalayaan LGU turns to tourism, game fishing in tense West Philippine Sea

By Kaycee Valmonte | 29 minutes ago
Kalayaan aims to be a “special zone for tourism and marine fisheries” by 2040 despite the ongoing geopolitical...
Headlines
fbtw
Bill protecting human rights defenders hurdles House panel

Bill protecting human rights defenders hurdles House panel

By Cristina Chi | 1 hour ago
The House human rights committee on Tuesday approved the still-unnumbered bill that would legislate protective measures...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate joins call by jeepney drivers, operators to postpone phaseout

Senate joins call by jeepney drivers, operators to postpone phaseout

2 hours ago
The Senate adopted a resolution “strongly urging” the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board to...
Headlines
fbtw
Adamson confirms passing of student reported missing for days

Adamson confirms passing of student reported missing for days

By Cristina Chi | 3 hours ago
The university's statement also included a reminder to students to be "mindful and vigilant of their activities" inside or...
Headlines
fbtw
As House&rsquo;s Cha-cha chugs on different track, Robin insists on econ tweaks for now

As House’s Cha-cha chugs on different track, Robin insists on econ tweaks for now

By Xave Gregorio | 5 hours ago
But Sen. Robinhood Padilla says his stance may change if people in his regional consultations beginning March 2 in Davao City...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with