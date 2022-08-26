^

Headlines

'Win for press freedom': Bulatlat says website now accessible

Gaea Katreena Cabico - Philstar.com
August 26, 2022 | 2:55pm
'Win for press freedom': Bulatlat says website now accessible
Bulatlat managing editor Ronalyn Olea and lawyers Minnie Lopez and Floyd Tiongson of the National Union of People's Lawyers speak to media in front of the Quezon City Regional Trial Court on July 8, 2022.
Philstar.com

MANILA, Philippines — The website of Bulatlat is now accessible, the alternative news organization said Friday a day after it asked a court to cite the National Telecommunications Commission in contempt.

Bulatlat said it welcomes the “apparent unblocking” of its website following the filing of a petition for indirect contempt against the NTC after the regulatory body allegedly continued to implement its memorandum to block access to the website of the independent news outlet. This is despite the issuance of a writ of preliminary injunction in favor of Bulatlat.

“This is an initial victory for press freedom and the people’s right to access credible sources of information,” Bulatlat said in a statement. 

“The unblocking is an affirmation that in fighting back, we can regain our hard won rights,” it added.

Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 306 issued on August 11 a writ of preliminary injunction. The court ordered the NTC to refrain from implementing its June 8 memorandum blocking access to Bulatlat’s website.

On August 15, Bulatlat posted the cash bond of P100,000, and the organization secured the Writ of Preliminary Injunction on August 16, which was served to the NTC on August 18.

However, Bulatlat said Thursday its website continued to be inaccessible to its subscribers using Globe, Converge, PLDT and Smart internet providers.

Former National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. earlier requested NTC to block access to more than 20 websites, including Bulatlat, for being “affiliated to and are supporting terrorists.”

The list included progressive organizations and independent media outlets that have long been subjected to red-tagging.

“We reiterate our demand for the NTC to nullify the June 8, 2022 memo as it is unconstitutional and arbitrary. Fighting terrorism should never be made an excuse for state-sponsored censorship,” Bulatlat said. — with report from Kristine Joy Patag

BULATLAT

NATIONAL TELECOMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION

PRESS FREEDOM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
After branding self as independent, Alan Cayetano now says he&rsquo;s part of minority
play

After branding self as independent, Alan Cayetano now says he’s part of minority

By Xave Gregorio | 1 day ago
"It’s very, very clear that I’m part of the minority,” Sen. Alan Peter Cayetano said.
Headlines
fbtw
Fact check: Media actually did report on issues of online abuse of children

Fact check: Media actually did report on issues of online abuse of children

7 hours ago
Social Welfare and Development Secretary Erwin Tulfo claimed that the media did not report on the online sexual abuse and...
Headlines
fbtw
Over 71K people affected by Florita &mdash; NDRRMC

Over 71K people affected by Florita — NDRRMC

6 hours ago
In its latest report, NDRRMC said 17,510 families or 71,468 people have been affected by Florita in Ilocos region, Cagayan...
Headlines
fbtw
Women legislators elect new officers

Women legislators elect new officers

16 hours ago
Women lawmakers have “a long way to go,” Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez of Tingog party-list said during the organizational...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
3 confirmed dead due to Florita

3 confirmed dead due to Florita

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Three persons were reported to have died because of Severe Tropical Storm Florita, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and...
Headlines
fbtw
Private hospitals ready for surge in monkeypox cases

Private hospitals ready for surge in monkeypox cases

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Private hospitals are ready to handle monkeypox cases, a hospital group said yesterday.
Headlines
fbtw

Government hikes debt burden share in 2023 budget

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 16 hours ago
The government plans to increase the share of debt payment in the proposed record-high P5.268-trillion budget for next year.
Headlines
fbtw
DSWD won&rsquo;t let pols take over education aid distribution

DSWD won’t let pols take over education aid distribution

By Ranier Allan Ronda | 16 hours ago
The Department of Social Welfare and Development will still take charge of the distribution of P1,000 to P4,000 in educational...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Private sector may suspend work during bad weather&rsquo;

‘Private sector may suspend work during bad weather’

By Rhodina Villanueva | 16 hours ago
Private sector employers may suspend work during bad weather to ensure the safety of workers, the Department of Labor and...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with