Pimentel calls for Blue Ribbon probe into agricultural smuggling

Philstar.com
February 15, 2023 | 3:47pm
Pimentel calls for Blue Ribbon probe into agricultural smuggling
Bureau of Customs, Department of Trade and Industry, at Philippine National Police conducted second inspection of a warehouse in Bulacan that is suspected of storing hoarded sugar.
Office of the Press Secretary release

MANILA, Philippines — Senate Minority Leader Aquilino "Koko" Pimentel III is asking the Blue Ribbon panel to investigate what he said was "rampant and unabated" agricultural smuggling in the country which has greatly affected farmers, fisherfolk and consumers.

Although all panels can hold hearings, the Blue Ribbon — or the Committee on Accountability of Public Officers and Investigations — has the specific jurisdiction over "malfeasance, misfeasance and nonfeasance in office," according to the Senate's rules.

Pimentel said in Senate Resolution No. 477 that a list of 22 persons of interest allegedly involved in large-scale smuggling was revealed during a hearing by the Senate Committee of the Whole in 2021, "yet until now, no smuggler has been sent to jail and agricultural smuggling remains rampant in the country."

He also noted how smuggled agricultural products are still hurting local food producers seven years since the enactment of the anti-agricultural smuggling law.

"The issue of smuggling has been a decade-long problem that has continued to be a burden in the country’s agricultural market. Unfortunately, up until now, smuggling persist, if not worse than before," Pimentel said.

He continued: "The government has not successfully eradicated or even countered smuggling, which has greatly affected our farmers and the consumers as well with the soaring prices of food commodities." — Xave Gregorio

AQUILINO PIMENTEL III

SENATE BLUE RIBBON COMMITTEE

SMUGGLING
