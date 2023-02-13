DOH: 1,101 COVID-19 cases, 98 deaths logged in past week

Scenes in the streets of Marikina City during the rush hour on February 9, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines recorded 1,101 additional COVID-19 infections and 98 fatalities in the past week, the Department of Health reported on Monday.

An average of 157 cases were logged from January 30 to February 5. This was 9% higher than the infections reported from a week earlier.

There were 426 patients with severe and critical conditions, which account for 6.2% of the country’s total COVID-19 admissions.

Data from the health department showed that only 13.9% of 2,243 beds in intensive care units were used as of Sunday, while only 19.6% of 17,344 non-ICU beds were occupied.

Only six of the 98 deaths verified last week occurred in the last two weeks.

The Philippines has confirmed over four million COVID-19 infections, with nearly 66,000 deaths, since the pandemic began in early 2020. There are currently 9,137 active cases.

The country’s first confirmed case of the Omicron subvariant XBB.1.5 was reported last week. Experts said that XBB.1.5—an offshoot of the Omicron XBB subvariant—is the most contagious variant of the virus that causes COVID-19.

The latest DOH data also showed that 73.8 million—or 94.57% of the target population—were fully immunized against COVID-19. However, only 21.45 million individuals received boosters. — Gaea Katreena Cabico