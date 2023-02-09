^

Headlines

Philippines deports two more Japanese fugitives tagged in robbery ring

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
February 9, 2023 | 9:23am
Philippines deports two more Japanese fugitives tagged in robbery ring
One of the two suspects (C wearing a hood), believed to be behind a spate of robberies in Japan, is escorted by authorities to a plane for deportation at the airport in Paranaque City, Metro Manila on February 8, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines has deported two more Japanese fugitives, including one who is believed to be the ringleader in a string of robberies operating in their country and being run from a Bureau of Immigration facility here.

The Bureau of Immigration identified them as Tomonobu Saito and Yuki Watanabe — believed to be alias “Luffy” who is running a robbery ring from his detention cell in Taguig City.

News5 reported the two boarded an 11:45 p.m. scheduled flight on Wednesday night. Upon arriving in Japan, they will face investigation for allegations of robbery, theft and fraud.

The Philippines on Tuesday morning deported two other Japanese fugitives linked to the same robbery ring. They are Kiyoto Imamura and Toyisha Fujita.

The Japanese government has earlier requested the deportation of the four Japanese nationals who were detained at the BI Warden Facility. However, the DOJ found that they face pending cases, which they suspect are contrived, in different courts across the country.

The deportation of the four coincided with the five-day official visit of President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to Japan. The president arrived in the foreign country on Wednesday evening, hours prior to the deportation of Watanabe and Saito.

Saito and Watanabe were deported after they were cleared of violence against women and their children charges they faced at the Pasay Regional Trial Court. Prosecution filed a Motion to Withdraw Information (charge sheet), which was granted by the court on Tuesday.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla said they will be writing to the Integrated Bar of the Philippines — the national organization of lawyers in the country — to request for an investigation “as to the practice of delaying cases even to contrived cases” that have kept some foreign detainees on Philippine soil, instead of their immediate deportation.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Immigration is conducting its probe into the more than 30 personnel manning its warden facility, under whose watch the Japanese fugitives were supposedly able to run the criminal ring through mobile gadgets sneaked in their detention cells.

More than 20 gadgets were recovered from the four Japanese detainees. These have since been turned over to Japanese authorities for their investigation.

Criminals were reportedly given orders to carry out break-ins or fraud. Japanese national broadcaster NHK said more than 70 people have been apprehended.

The group was thought to be behind 2,300 cases of fraud worth 3.5 billion yen ($26.4 million), NHK said. — with reports from News5/Marlene Alcaide, Agence France Presse

BUREAU OF CORRECTIONS

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Walk the talk on tax payments, Marcos urged

Walk the talk on tax payments, Marcos urged

By Sheila Crisostomo | 11 hours ago
House Deputy Minority Leader France Castro yesterday urged President Marcos to “walk the talk” on payment of...
Headlines
fbtw
Villanuevas in Congress move to delay SOGIE Equality Bill

Villanuevas in Congress move to delay SOGIE Equality Bill

By Cristina Chi | 16 hours ago
Hontiveros would have wanted to conduct another hearing on the SOGIE bill to give more time to evangelical groups to speak,...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippine suspends household worker deployment to Kuwait

Philippine suspends household worker deployment to Kuwait

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
A few weeks after the brutal killing of Filipina domestic helper Jullebee Ranara, the government has halted the deployment...
Headlines
fbtw
Philippines sending rescue teams to Turkey

Philippines sending rescue teams to Turkey

By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
The Philippines will send an 85-member team to earthquake-ravaged Turkey to help in search and rescue operations and in providing...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos wants closer collaboration with Japan

Marcos wants closer collaboration with Japan

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday vowed to push for stronger collaboration with Japan in key areas such as agriculture and defense...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
OWWA verifying if Pinoy among quake dead

OWWA verifying if Pinoy among quake dead

By Mayen Jaymalin | 11 hours ago
The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration is verifying reports that a Filipino worker was among the thousands of people...
Headlines
fbtw
Cha-cha: House vows to focus on economic provisions

Cha-cha: House vows to focus on economic provisions

By Alexis Romero | 11 hours ago
Allies of President Marcos in the House of Representatives who are pushing for Charter change shall limit their focus on amending...
Headlines
fbtw
Is your house quake-resilient? Check out this app

Is your house quake-resilient? Check out this app

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 11 hours ago
The Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Institute of Seismology and Volcanology has reminded the public to use...
Headlines
fbtw
Senate to ratify RCEP before Holy Week break

Senate to ratify RCEP before Holy Week break

By Paolo Romero | 11 hours ago
The Senate is looking at ratifying the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership, the world’s largest free trade agreement...
Headlines
fbtw
ICC can gather 'drug war' info while government seeks pause on probe &mdash; lawyer

ICC can gather 'drug war' info while government seeks pause on probe — lawyer

15 hours ago
The International Criminal Court can proceed with taking testimonies and collecting documentary evidence on the Duterte administration's...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with