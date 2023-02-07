Philippines deports two Japanese fugitives linked to robbery scheme

Security personnel escort one of the two Japanese fugitives as they board a plane at the airport in Metro Manila on February 7, 2023.

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday deported two Japanese fugitives, upon the request of the Japanese government that is investigating the string of robbery operations in the country led by a “Luffy,” who is believed to be detained in the Bureau of Immigration’s facility.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla led the deportation of the two Japanese nationals at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Tuesday morning, state-run PTV4 reported.

Remulla has earlier identified the two deportees as Kiyoto Imamura and Toyisha Fujita.

BI, in a separate statement, said Fujita, arrested on February 7, is wanted in Tokyo for involvement in telecommunications fraud that victimized Japanese people.

Two more Japanese fugitives, who were included in the request for deportation of their government, remain in the country owing to their pending cases in domestic courts. They are Yuki Watanabe — believed to be “Luffy” — and Tomonobu Saito.

Watanabe and Saito are still facing charges of Violence against Women and their Children in court, and these cases are keeping them on Philippine soil.

Remulla said a motion to withdraw Information (charge sheet) has already been filed, but the Pasay Regional Trial Court has yet to resolve them. Should the cases be dismissed, the two Japanese nationals will be deported immediately.

The DOJ chief, in an earlier interview with reporters on Monday evening, said they are hoping to deport the remaining two Japanese fugitives by Wednesday.

Remulla has said they suspect that cases filed against the Japanese nationals are contrived to keep them in the Philippines and not be deported.

“This is the first time actually that the secretary of justice has stepped in in this kind of proceedings and has exposed the way that several lawyers have been frustrating the ends of justice. This was never done before. It is due to the courts,” he said.

Japan investigation

The justice chief also said the turnover of evidence seized from the Japanese nationals is ongoing.

“Regarding the telephones that were seized by the Bureau of Immigration, we are turning over 24 telephones and other accessories,” Remulla said separately on Tuesday morning.

“Luffy” is believed to be directing robberies in Japan from his detention cell in the Philippines.

The recovered phones have since been turned over to Japanese authorities.