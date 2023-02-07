^

Headlines

Philippines deports two Japanese fugitives linked to robbery scheme

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
February 7, 2023 | 11:09am
Philippines deports two Japanese fugitives linked to robbery scheme
Security personnel escort one of the two Japanese fugitives as they board a plane at the airport in Metro Manila on February 7, 2023.
AFP / Jam Sta. Rosa

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippines on Tuesday deported two Japanese fugitives, upon the request of the Japanese government that is investigating the string of robbery operations in the country led by a “Luffy,” who is believed to be detained in the Bureau of Immigration’s facility.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla led the deportation of the two Japanese nationals at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Tuesday morning, state-run PTV4 reported.

Remulla has earlier identified the two deportees as Kiyoto Imamura and Toyisha Fujita.

BI, in a separate statement, said Fujita, arrested on February 7, is wanted in Tokyo for involvement in telecommunications fraud that victimized Japanese people.

Two more Japanese fugitives, who were included in the request for deportation of their government, remain in the country owing to their pending cases in domestic courts. They are Yuki Watanabe — believed to be “Luffy” — and Tomonobu Saito.

Watanabe and Saito are still facing charges of Violence against Women and their Children in court, and these cases are keeping them on Philippine soil.

Remulla said a motion to withdraw Information (charge sheet) has already been filed, but the Pasay Regional Trial Court has yet to resolve them. Should the cases be dismissed, the two Japanese nationals will be deported immediately.

The DOJ chief, in an earlier interview with reporters on Monday evening, said they are hoping to deport the remaining two Japanese fugitives by Wednesday.

Remulla has said they suspect that cases filed against the Japanese nationals are contrived to keep them in the Philippines and not be deported.

“This is the first time actually that the secretary of justice has stepped in in this kind of proceedings and has exposed the way that several lawyers have been frustrating the ends of justice. This was never done before. It is due to the courts,” he said.

Japan investigation

The justice chief also said the turnover of evidence seized from the Japanese nationals is ongoing.

“Regarding the telephones that were seized by the Bureau of Immigration, we are turning over 24 telephones and other accessories,” Remulla said separately on Tuesday morning.

“Luffy” is believed to be directing robberies in Japan from his detention cell in the Philippines.

The recovered phones have since been turned over to Japanese authorities. 

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
OTS probing &lsquo;unprofessional&rsquo; screening of K-pop stars at NAIA

OTS probing ‘unprofessional’ screening of K-pop stars at NAIA

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 12 hours ago
The Office for Transportation Security is investigating an incident wherein airport security screening officers at the Ninoy...
Headlines
fbtw
Traditional jeepney phaseout extended

Traditional jeepney phaseout extended

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 12 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has extended the validity of the provisional authority or franchise...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Jullebee laid to rest, only 10% of K-12 graduates got jobs

News from home: Jullebee laid to rest, only 10% of K-12 graduates got jobs

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
From slain overseas Filipino worker’s final rites to a review of the K-12 promise of jobs after completing basic education...
Headlines
fbtw
P3 price rollback for diesel, P2.10 for gas

P3 price rollback for diesel, P2.10 for gas

By Richmond Mercurio | 12 hours ago
Local oil firms are slashing pump prices by more than P2 per liter today, ending a series of price increases in the past couple...
Headlines
fbtw
House OKs suspension of using mother tongue to teach young learners

House OKs suspension of using mother tongue to teach young learners

By Cristina Chi | 17 hours ago
The suspension is meant to help DepEd and school districts develop enough materials to fully implement the use of the mother...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
DOH: Except Palawan, all provinces are malaria-free

DOH: Except Palawan, all provinces are malaria-free

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 13 minutes ago
The Philippines aims to be declared malaria-free by 2030.
Headlines
fbtw
Court clears two Japanese fugitives tagged in robbery ring, paving way for deportation

Court clears two Japanese fugitives tagged in robbery ring, paving way for deportation

By Kristine Joy Patag | 20 minutes ago
With the planned deportation of Saito and Watanabe — believed to be “Luffy” or the mastermind behind the...
Headlines
fbtw
House plenary OKs &lsquo;Eddie Garcia Act&rsquo; to protect entertainment industry workers

House plenary OKs ‘Eddie Garcia Act’ to protect entertainment industry workers

3 hours ago
House Bill 1270 or the Eddie Garcia Act, if passed, will entitle entertainment industry workers to fair working conditions...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR, PhilSA join forces to create natural resources geospatial database

DENR, PhilSA join forces to create natural resources geospatial database

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 3 hours ago
DENR Secretary Antonia Loyzaga said the partnership with the Philippine Space Agency will support the development of strategies...
Headlines
fbtw
No Pinoy fatalities; Philippines ready to help

No Pinoy fatalities; Philippines ready to help

By Helen Flores | 12 hours ago
The Philippine embassy in Ankara said no Filipino was reported killed in the earthquake that struck southeastern Turkey near...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with