^

Headlines

Court clears two Japanese fugitives tagged in robbery ring, paving way for deportation

Kristine Joy Patag - Philstar.com
February 7, 2023 | 12:38pm

MANILA, Philippines — A Pasay court has cleared two Japanese nationals of their last criminal cases in the Philippines, paving the way for their deportation to their home country where they will face investigation for their involvement in a robbery ring operating in Japan but run from Manila.

“Confirming that the Pasay [Regional Trial Court] has dismissed the case [against] [Tomonobu Saito and Yuki Watanabe]. They are cleared for deportation,” Department of Justice spokesperson Mico Calvano told reporters Tuesday.

While an appeal may still be filed, Clavano—who is also DOJ assistant secretary—said they will “highly discourage” a motion for reconsideration.

DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier said that Saito and Watanabe are facing cases for violation of the country’s Violence against Women and Children act, but they believe these charges are contrived to keep them from being deported.

A copy of the court’s ruling has yet to be made public as of this story’s posting.

Early Tuesday morning, the Philippines deported Kiyoto Imamura and Toyisha Fujita, the other two Japanese fugitives suspected to be part of the crime ring.

With the planned deportation of Saito and Watanabe — believed to be “Luffy” or the mastermind behind the crime ring — on Wednesday, all four Japanese nationals identified by their government to be part of the robbery ring would be flown out of the Philippines.

The four men were held at an immigration detention facility in Manila, where they were caught with cell phones that may have been used to run "criminal enterprises", Remulla told reporters last week.

Criminals were reportedly given orders to carry out break-ins or fraud. Japanese national broadcaster NHK said more than 70 people have been apprehended.

The group was thought to be behind 2,300 cases of fraud worth 3.5 billion yen ($26.4 million), NHK said.

Remulla said 24 phones were recovered from the four Japanese nationals and these have since been turned over to Japanese authorities. — with reports from Agence France Presse

BUREAU OF IMMIGRATION

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
OTS probing &lsquo;unprofessional&rsquo; screening of K-pop stars at NAIA

OTS probing ‘unprofessional’ screening of K-pop stars at NAIA

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The Office for Transportation Security is investigating an incident wherein airport security screening officers at the Ninoy...
Headlines
fbtw
BuCor files P1 billion plunder, graft raps vs Bantag others

BuCor files P1 billion plunder, graft raps vs Bantag others

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
Suspended Bureau of Corrections chief Gerald Bantag is facing charges of plunder, graft, malversation of public funds, grave...
Headlines
fbtw
Traditional jeepney phaseout extended

Traditional jeepney phaseout extended

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 14 hours ago
The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board has extended the validity of the provisional authority or franchise...
Headlines
fbtw
News from home: Jullebee laid to rest, only 10% of K-12 graduates got jobs

News from home: Jullebee laid to rest, only 10% of K-12 graduates got jobs

By Kaycee Valmonte | 1 day ago
From slain overseas Filipino worker’s final rites to a review of the K-12 promise of jobs after completing basic education...
Headlines
fbtw
P3 price rollback for diesel, P2.10 for gas

P3 price rollback for diesel, P2.10 for gas

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Local oil firms are slashing pump prices by more than P2 per liter today, ending a series of price increases in the past couple...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
House plenary OKs &lsquo;Eddie Garcia Act&rsquo; to protect entertainment industry workers

House plenary OKs ‘Eddie Garcia Act’ to protect entertainment industry workers

4 hours ago
House Bill 1270 or the Eddie Garcia Act, if passed, will entitle entertainment industry workers to fair working conditions...
Headlines
fbtw
DENR, PhilSA join forces to create natural resources geospatial database

DENR, PhilSA join forces to create natural resources geospatial database

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 5 hours ago
DENR Secretary Antonia Loyzaga said the partnership with the Philippine Space Agency will support the development of strategies...
Headlines
fbtw
UN rapporteur to kickstart Philippine pathology upgrade

UN rapporteur to kickstart Philippine pathology upgrade

By Neil Jayson Servallos | 14 hours ago
With the Philippines’ top forensic pathologist decrying irregularities in many investigations of wrongful deaths, this...
Headlines
fbtw
DOTr to submit findings on New Year system crash

DOTr to submit findings on New Year system crash

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 14 hours ago
The Department of Transportation said it will submit the findings of its investigation on the Communication, Navigation and...
Headlines
fbtw
Lower documentary stamp tax to boost indigent care &ndash; PCSO

Lower documentary stamp tax to boost indigent care – PCSO

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 14 hours ago
The Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office would be able to contribute at least P2 billion more to help indigent Filipinos...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with