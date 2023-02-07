Court clears two Japanese fugitives tagged in robbery ring, paving way for deportation

MANILA, Philippines — A Pasay court has cleared two Japanese nationals of their last criminal cases in the Philippines, paving the way for their deportation to their home country where they will face investigation for their involvement in a robbery ring operating in Japan but run from Manila.

“Confirming that the Pasay [Regional Trial Court] has dismissed the case [against] [Tomonobu Saito and Yuki Watanabe]. They are cleared for deportation,” Department of Justice spokesperson Mico Calvano told reporters Tuesday.

While an appeal may still be filed, Clavano—who is also DOJ assistant secretary—said they will “highly discourage” a motion for reconsideration.

DOJ Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier said that Saito and Watanabe are facing cases for violation of the country’s Violence against Women and Children act, but they believe these charges are contrived to keep them from being deported.

A copy of the court’s ruling has yet to be made public as of this story’s posting.

Early Tuesday morning, the Philippines deported Kiyoto Imamura and Toyisha Fujita, the other two Japanese fugitives suspected to be part of the crime ring.

With the planned deportation of Saito and Watanabe — believed to be “Luffy” or the mastermind behind the crime ring — on Wednesday, all four Japanese nationals identified by their government to be part of the robbery ring would be flown out of the Philippines.

The four men were held at an immigration detention facility in Manila, where they were caught with cell phones that may have been used to run "criminal enterprises", Remulla told reporters last week.

Criminals were reportedly given orders to carry out break-ins or fraud. Japanese national broadcaster NHK said more than 70 people have been apprehended.

The group was thought to be behind 2,300 cases of fraud worth 3.5 billion yen ($26.4 million), NHK said.

Remulla said 24 phones were recovered from the four Japanese nationals and these have since been turned over to Japanese authorities. — with reports from Agence France Presse