Almost 2 million people affected by heavy rain, floods â€” OCD

Almost 2 million people affected by heavy rain, floods — OCD

Philstar.com
January 23, 2023 | 2:09pm
This handout photo taken on January 11, 2023 and received from Jipapad Mayor Benjamin Ver shows flood-affected residents receiving food distributed by municipal government led by Mayor Benjamin Ver (C, in hat) in Jipapad town, Eastern Samar province.
Handout / Mayor Benjamin Ver / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly two million individuals were affected by the floods triggered by heavy rain this month, the Office of Civil Defense reported on Monday.

The shear line, the northeast monsoon and a number of low pressure areas have been bringing rain to various parts of the country since the start of the year, forcing people to flee their homes and destroying crops.

According to the OCD, the weather disturbances displaced more than 121,000 individuals.

The death toll rose to 35. Seven people remained missing, while 12 individuals were injured.

The cost of damage to infrastructure reached P276.7 million, while the damage to agriculture is estimated at P751.9 million

The affected regions were Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Mimaropa, Bicol region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao region, Soccsksargen, Caraga and the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

Assistance amounting to P98 million was provided to affected communities, OCD said. 

LPA off Mindanao

PAGASA is monitoring a low pressure area located 300 kilometers east southeast of Davao City.

While it is not expected to develop into a cyclone, the LPA will bring light to moderate with at times heavy rain to Bohol, Camiguin, Misamis Oriental, Sarangani, South Cotabato, Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-tawi, Eastern Visayas, Caraga and Davao region.

The state weather bureau warned that floods and landslides may occur, especially in areas that are highly susceptible to these hazards and with significant antecedent rainfall. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

FLOOD

OFFICE OF CIVIL DEFENSE
