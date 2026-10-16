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NBI subpoenas ‘Machong Chismisan’ hosts over ‘walang kwenta’ jab at Josh Aquino

Cristina Chi - Philstar.com
October 16, 2026 | 4:23pm

MANILA, Philippines — The National Bureau of Investigation has subpoenaed the five hosts of the podcast “Machong Chismisan” over an episode in which one of them called Kris Aquino’s eldest son, Josh, who is on the autism spectrum, “walang kwenta (useless).”  

NBI Director Melvin Matibag said in an ambush interview on Friday, October 16, that the hosts must appear before the bureau’s Cybercrime Division at 2 p.m. on October 20. They could be charged with violating the Magna Carta for Persons with Disability and with cyber libel, he said.   

Two of the "principal hosts" who made the utterances have received their subpoena, Matibag confirmed. 

While the podcast hosts have issued a public apology, Matibag said this is not enough to shield them from potential criminal liability.

The podcast has since taken down the episode.

The remark was made in an October 5 episode titled “Ang Pagbabalik ni Kris Aquino," where host "Tito P" quipped that, compared to his younger brother: "Si Josh, walang kuwenta eh.”  

The clips have since spread online, which triggered a wave of backlash against the hosts, including parents of children on the spectrum decrying the offensive remarks.  

The hosts in their apology said their conduct was “inexcusable, deeply insensitive, and hurtful.” 

The Pod Network has since terminated its contract with the podcast and pulled the show from its network.   

Republic Act 7277, as amended by RA 9442, bans the public ridicule of persons with disabilities, defined as mocking or making fun of them, in writing, words or action, because of their impairment. A first offense carries a fine of P50,000 to P100,000, six months to two years in prison, or both.  

The Autism Society Philippines has condemned the episode and reminded content creators that a person’s disability should not be fodder for jokes. 

"As a community, we must not give our precious time to watching creators and listening to podcasts not capable of basic respect," it said. 

"Disability is not a punchline. Freedom of expression must never come at the expense of the rights and humanity of persons with disabilities," it added.

NBI
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