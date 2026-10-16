WATCH: Super El Niño is coming: How should Filipinos prepare?

MANILA, Philippines — With a possible “Super El Niño” looming, could the Philippines face worsening water shortages and threats to food security?

The weather phenomenon could bring hotter temperatures and below-normal rainfall, potentially affecting water supply, agricultural production and the daily lives of Filipinos.

In this episode of Long Story Short, Philstar.com explains what Super El Niño means, what Filipinos can expect and how households can prepare for its potential impacts.

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Written and presented by Martin Ramos

Video edited by Geraldine Santos

