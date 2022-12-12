^

Headlines

Zubiri: Removing SSS, GSIS from Maharlika seed money ‘step in right direction’

Philstar.com
December 12, 2022 | 5:58pm
Zubiri: Removing SSS, GSIS from Maharlika seed money âstep in right directionâ
Senate President Juan Miguel Zubiri holds a media interview in the Senate on the issues of the remaining Cabinet Members for their appointment especially the citizenship case of DSWD Secretary Erwin Tulfo and the issues of Maharlika Fund on December 12, 2022.
The STAR / Geremy Pintolo

MANILA, Philippines — A major concern of senators appeared to have been allayed by House lawmakers when they removed state pensioners from the seed money to be used to establish the Maharlika Investment Fund, with Senate President Migz Zubiri saying this is a “step in the right direction.”

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Zubiri said he relayed to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. two weeks ago that the proposal to include money from the Social Security System and the Government Service Insurance System to set up the Maharlika fund caused “friction” among senators.

But now that SSS and GSIS would no longer form part of Maharlika’s seed money — at least in the current iteration of the bill that has seen many tweaks in the past few days — Zubiri said they still want to see safeguards.

“We want to see if [the Commission on Audit] can actually access I guess the reports, so that we can ensure that there is transparency,” he said.

Marcos has publicly expressed support for the Maharlika fund and admitted that he broached this as he argued that this would be advantageous to the country.

“I wouldn’t have brought it up otherwise,” Marcos told reporters onboard the presidential plane en route to Brussels, Belgium. “It’s very clear we need added investment. This is another way to get that.”

Zubiri said Marcos told them to “seriously consider” the proposal, to which the Senate President supposedly replied with an assurance that they will “go through it like a fine-toothed comb.”

“We will look at the House version and of course, possibly add amendments to assuage the worries of our kababayans that there will be leakage, corruption,” Zubiri said. — Xave Gregorio

FERDINAND MARCOS JR.

MAHARLIKA WEALTH FUND

MIGZ ZUBIRI
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023
play

LIST: Revised list of Philippine holidays for 2023

November 16, 2022 - 12:23pm
Malacañang released a new list of regular and special non-working holidays, adjusting some dates to fit in with “holiday...
Headlines
fbtw
DOJ holds off on comments over Quiboloy's US sanctions

DOJ holds off on comments over Quiboloy's US sanctions

1 day ago
The DOJ said it will first get verified information and “seek US legal experts’ advice” on the sanctions...
Headlines
fbtw
NTC releases IRR of SIM card registration law

NTC releases IRR of SIM card registration law

3 hours ago
The National Telecommunications Commission on Monday released the implementing rules and regulations of the SIM Card Registration...
Headlines
fbtw
Youth sexual abuse survivor group hits 'spurious' DepEd abuse hotline

Youth sexual abuse survivor group hits 'spurious' DepEd abuse hotline

By Franco Luna | 7 hours ago
“We are extremely disappointed and troubled after being led to believe that Vice President and concurrent DepEd Secretary...
Headlines
fbtw
'Rosal' intensifying as it moves out of PAR, expected to weaken
play

'Rosal' intensifying as it moves out of PAR, expected to weaken

11 hours ago
"Rosal is forecast to move generally northeastward until this afternoon before turning eastward for the remainder of today....
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
8,292 new COVID-19 cases reported in past week

8,292 new COVID-19 cases reported in past week

40 minutes ago
From December 5 to 11, an average of 1,185 infections were logged daily. The figure was 7% higher than the cases reported...
Headlines
fbtw
Manila court allows Nasino, 2 other activists to post bail

Manila court allows Nasino, 2 other activists to post bail

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
A Manila court has allowed activist Reina Mae Nasino — who lost her three-month old daughter while in detention —...
Headlines
fbtw
CA to bypass DSWD chief Erwin Tulfo over citizenship issue, libel conviction

CA to bypass DSWD chief Erwin Tulfo over citizenship issue, libel conviction

By Xave Gregorio | 3 hours ago
Social Welfare Secretary Erwin Tulfo will be bypassed by the Commission on Appointments for the second time over issues on...
Headlines
fbtw
DTI: P500 price guide meant to be 'advocacy' to show goods still 'in reach'

DTI: P500 price guide meant to be 'advocacy' to show goods still 'in reach'

By Franco Luna | 4 hours ago
"It is not a recommendation. Those social cards that were uploaded on our social media accounts were just our advocacy campaign....
Headlines
fbtw
Rosal seen to weaken into LPA

Rosal seen to weaken into LPA

By Michael Punongbayan | 20 hours ago
Tropical Depression Rosal is forecast to dump rains in parts of Luzon and other areas of the country today as it weakens...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with