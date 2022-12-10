^

Signal No. 1 up over parts of Catanduanes due to 'Rosal'

Philstar.com
December 10, 2022 | 6:00pm
Signal No. 1 up over parts of Catanduanes due to 'Rosal'
A woman crosses a flooded street following heavy rain in the financial district of Manila on September 6, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — State weather service PAGASA lifted signal warnings over some areas in Luzon as Tropical Depression Rosal moved away from land, but kept Signal No. 1 hoisted over the northern portion of Catanduanes.

PAGASA says winds between 39 to 61 kilometers per hour or intermittent rains may be expected within 36 hours in Pandan, Gigmoto, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga and Caramoran in Catanduanes.

Rosal, which intensified from a low pressure area earlier Saturday, was last spotted 285 kilometers east of Infanta, Quezon, moving north northwestward at 15 kph and packing winds of 45 kph near the center and gusts of up to 55 kph.

PAGASA says Rosal may bring throughout the day moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over the Bicol region and Quezon, while it may bring moderate to heavy rains over Mimaropa and Western Visayas and light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Aurora and the rest of Calabarzon and Visayas.

The state weather service says the tropical depression is likely to bring light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol region, Quezon and Aurora on Sunday.

“Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are expected, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards,” PAGASA warned.

PAGASA also warns that sea travel may be risky for small seacrafts over the seaboards of Central Luzon and the eastern and western seaboards of Southern Luzon, where the Northeast Monsoon and Rosal may bring moderate to rough seas.

Rosal is expected to intensify as it moves over the Philippine Sea and may become a tropical storm in the next 24 hours, but may weaken into a tropical depression on Monday and a low pressure area on Tuesday due to its interaction with the Northeast Monsoon or amihan.

Forecast track

  • December 11, 2 a.m. - 340 km East of Baler, Aurora
  • December 11, 2 p.m. - 415 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
  • December 12, 2 a.m. - 515 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan
  • December 12, 2 p.m. - 580 km East of Aparri, Cagayan
  • December 13, 2 a.m. - 600 km East of Aparri, Cagayan
  • December 13, 2 p.m. - 620 km East of Aparri, Cagayan

— Xave Gregorio

ROSAL

TROPICAL DEPRESSION
Philstar
