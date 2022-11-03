NDRRMC: 'Paeng' disrupted lives of nearly 4M, left at least 150 dead

A teacher cleans her mud-filled classroom at a elementary school in Noveleta town, Cavite province, on October 31, 2022 after Tropical Storm Nalgae hit the region.

MANILA, Philippines — The country’s disaster management agency reported Wednesday that the number of reported fatalities from Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (Nalgae) has climbed to 150.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, 94 fatalities were confirmed, while 56 deaths were still subject to validation.

Most of the fatalities were from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao with 63. It was followed by Calabarzon with 33, Western Visayas with 29, Eastern Visayas with five, Zamboanga Peninsula and Soccsksargen with four each, Mimaropa with three, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, Bicol region and Central Visayas with two each, and the Cordillera Administrative with one.

At least 128 people sustained injuries and 36 individuals remained missing.

Paeng affected 1,131,409 families or 3.96 million people. Of these, 173,957 individuals remained in evacuation centers, while 1,038,344 people were staying with relatives and friends.

The cost of damage to agriculture rose to P2.44 billion, while the cost of damage to infrastructure reached P2.83 billion.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. placed Calabarzon, Bicol, Western Visayas, and BARMM under a state of calamity. The declaration will remain in effect for six months unless the chief executive lifts it ahead of time.

Marcos earlier rejected a proposal to place the entire country in a year-long state of calamity.

A state of calamity declaration allows local governments to use calamity funds "for rescue, recovery, relief and rehabilitation and for the continuous provision of basic services to the affected populations."

It will also put price controls on basic necessities and prime commodities.

An average of 20 tropical cyclones pass through the Philippines annually. Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world continues to heat up because of climate change. — Gaea Katreena Cabico