Death toll from 'Paeng' hits 121

Philstar.com
November 2, 2022 | 9:10am
Relatives grieve at a mass burial site where the Sapi family buried seven of their members, victims of the landslide in the nearby village at the height of Typhoon Nalgae, in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, southern Philippines on October 31, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — The death toll from Severe Tropical Storm Paeng (international name: Nalgae) has risen to 121, the country’s disaster management office reported Wednesday.

Of these deaths, 92 were confirmed and 29 were subject to validation.

The Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao accounted for most of the fatalities with 61 deaths. Authorities said that heavy rainfall brought by Paeng triggered flooding and landslides that buried communities in mud.

Fatalities were also reported in the following regions: Western Visayas with 29, Calabarzon with 12, Eastern Visayas with five, Zamboanga Peninsula with four, Soccsksargen with three, Mimaropa and Central Visayas with two each, and Central Luzon, Bicol region and the Cordillera Administrative Region with one each.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council also reported that 103 people sustained injuries and 36 people were missing.

Paeng affected 927,822 families or 3.18 million people. Of these, 176,337 people remained inside evacuation centers, while 692,941 individuals were staying with relatives or friends.

READ: Marcos: No need to declare national calamity over 'Paeng' deaths, damage

The cost of damage to agriculture and infrastructure was pegged at P1.27 billion and 3.42 billion, respectively.

Around 20 tropical cyclones pass through the Philippines annually. Scientists have warned that storms are becoming more powerful as the world continues to heat up because of climate change. — Gaea Katreena Cabico

