Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on October 29 due 'to Paeng'

PhilstarLIVE - Philstar.com
October 29, 2022 | 8:58am
Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on October 29 due 'to Paeng'
Students from Concepcion Elementary School and Marikina High School head home after their morning class, following the class suspension in Marikina City on Oct. 29, 2022.
MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have ordered the suspension of classes for Saturday (Oct. 29, 2022) due to the inclement weather brought by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

Below is the list of cities, municipalities, and provinces that have canceled classes in public and private schools for Saturday. (Can't view the list? Click here.) 

