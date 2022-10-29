Walang Pasok: Class suspensions on October 29 due 'to Paeng'
October 29, 2022 | 8:58am
MANILA, Philippines — Several local government units have ordered the suspension of classes for Saturday (Oct. 29, 2022) due to the inclement weather brought by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.
Below is the list of cities, municipalities, and provinces that have canceled classes in public and private schools for Saturday. (Can't view the list? Click here.)
Sponsored Articles
<
>
Philstar
- Latest
- Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Latest
Recommended