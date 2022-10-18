US invests P228 million in YouthWorksPH to support out-of-school youth

McDonald’s Philippines President and CEO Kenneth Yang, U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Heather Variava, PBEd Executive Director Love Basillote, McDonald’s Vice President for the Human Capital Group, Franchising, and Restaurant Support Group Rebecca Roselada, and USAID Mission Director Ryan Washburn attend the YouthWorks PH Skills Partnerships Summit on October 8, 2022 in Taguig.

MANILA, Philippines — The United States said it is investing P228 million or $3.8 million in YouthWorks PH to train unemployed and out-of-school youth.

YouthWorksPH is an initiative between the United States Agency for International Development and the Philippine Business for Education.

"Together with PBEd, we are providing training opportunities that will lead them to employment so they can provide for themselves and contribute positively to society," US Deputy Chief of Mission Heather Variava said.

The P228-million investment was announced during YouthWorks PH's Skills Partnerships Summit held earlier this month. Philippine business leaders, together with national and local government officials, discussed partnership opportunities for young Filipinos.

PBEd Chairman Ramon R. del Rosario Jr. underscored the importance of providing skills training for the Filipino youth as a form of nation-building.

Meanwhile, USAID and PBEd also named YouthWork PH's new partners, including McDonald's Philippines, Amazon Web Services, Banco de Oro, Unibank Inc., Proudcloud, and Launchgarage. The partnership will use at least P54 million ($915,000) worth of training materials to support at least 5,600 out-of-school youth in the country.

USAID and PBEd have provided over 13,000 work-based training programs with its industry partners and helped nearly 4,000 individuals with training for employment in Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, General Santos, Greater Manila Area, and Zamboanga.

Their joint program was also expanded to five other sites, namely the Agusan del Sur, Bohol, Northern Cebu, Sarangani, and South Cotabato. — Kaycee Valmonte