^

Headlines

US invests P228 million in YouthWorksPH to support out-of-school youth

Philstar.com
October 18, 2022 | 12:29pm
US invests P228 million in YouthWorksPH to support out-of-school youth
McDonald’s Philippines President and CEO Kenneth Yang, U.S. Embassy Deputy Chief of Mission Heather Variava, PBEd Executive Director Love Basillote, McDonald’s Vice President for the Human Capital Group, Franchising, and Restaurant Support Group Rebecca Roselada, and USAID Mission Director Ryan Washburn attend the YouthWorks PH Skills Partnerships Summit on October 8, 2022 in Taguig.
Released

MANILA, Philippines — The United States said it is investing P228 million or $3.8 million in YouthWorks PH to train unemployed and out-of-school youth.

YouthWorksPH is an initiative between the United States Agency for International Development and the Philippine Business for Education.

"Together with PBEd, we are providing training opportunities that will lead them to employment so they can provide for themselves and contribute positively to society," US Deputy Chief of Mission Heather Variava said.

The P228-million investment was announced during YouthWorks PH's Skills Partnerships Summit held earlier this month. Philippine business leaders, together with national and local government officials, discussed partnership opportunities for young Filipinos.

PBEd Chairman Ramon R. del Rosario Jr. underscored the importance of providing skills training for the Filipino youth as a form of nation-building.

Meanwhile, USAID and PBEd also named YouthWork PH's new partners, including McDonald's Philippines, Amazon Web Services, Banco de Oro, Unibank Inc., Proudcloud, and Launchgarage. The partnership will use at least P54 million ($915,000) worth of training materials to support at least 5,600 out-of-school youth in the country.

USAID and PBEd have provided over 13,000 work-based training programs with its industry partners and helped nearly 4,000 individuals with training for employment in Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, General Santos, Greater Manila Area, and Zamboanga.

Their joint program was also expanded to five other sites, namely the Agusan del Sur, Bohol, Northern Cebu, Sarangani, and South Cotabato. — Kaycee Valmonte

EDUCATION

PHILIPPINE BUSINESS FOR EDUCATION

UNITED STATES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
DA, SRA ask importers: Sell P70/kilo sugar

DA, SRA ask importers: Sell P70/kilo sugar

By Danessa Rivera | 14 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has asked importers to commit their sugar allocation to be sold through government at P70 per...
Headlines
fbtw
Ang hails fallen Bulacan rescuers; provides financial, livelihood assistance

Ang hails fallen Bulacan rescuers; provides financial, livelihood assistance

14 hours ago
San Miguel Corporation president and chief executive officer Ramon Ang yesterday paid tribute to five rescue personnel who...
Headlines
fbtw
Fuel prices up again today

Fuel prices up again today

By Richmond Mercurio | 14 hours ago
Oil companies are implementing another round of increase in the prices of petroleum products starting today.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos highlights improving tourism access

Marcos highlights improving tourism access

By Alexis Romero | 14 hours ago
President Marcos yesterday highlighted the need to improve access to the country’s tourist spots to attract more visitors...
Headlines
fbtw
For 2nd straight year, Quezon City is Philippine&rsquo;s richest LGU

For 2nd straight year, Quezon City is Philippine’s richest LGU

By Elizabeth Marcelo | 14 hours ago
The Quezon City government, under Mayor Joy Belmonte, has retained the distinction as the country’s richest local government...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
In Lupang Ramos, resistance and hope after a letdown at polls

In Lupang Ramos, resistance and hope after a letdown at polls

By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 11 minutes ago
Lupang Ramos, sandwiched between commercial and industrial estates, has been the subject of decades-long agrarian disputes...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla says won't resign; hands off on resolution on son's drug rap

Remulla says won't resign; hands off on resolution on son's drug rap

By Kristine Joy Patag | 1 hour ago
Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin "Boying" Remulla stressed Tuesday that he will not step down as he promised he would...
Headlines
fbtw
'No work, no pay' on October 31, a special non-working holiday

'No work, no pay' on October 31, a special non-working holiday

2 hours ago
October 31, sometimes called Halloween or All Saints' Eve, will be a special non-working holiday, the Palace said Tuesda...
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla wants BuCor report on claim that hit order on Percy Lapid came from Bilibid

Remulla wants BuCor report on claim that hit order on Percy Lapid came from Bilibid

3 hours ago
Joel Estorial, a 39-year-old man who authorities said surrendered to them on Monday for the shooting of Lapid, claimed that...
Headlines
fbtw
Alleged gunman in Percy Lapid killing surrenders

Alleged gunman in Percy Lapid killing surrenders

By Xave Gregorio | 4 hours ago
“May tumulong po sa akin, isang tao na may kilala po siyang pulis. Doon po ako dinala. Pina-surrender po ako doon,”...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with