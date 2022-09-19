^

Nation

US launches livelihood program for out-of-school youth in Pasig City

Philstar.com
September 19, 2022 | 5:23pm
US launches livelihood program for out-of-school youth in Pasig City
Under the program, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) will create a Pasig City Youth Development Alliance that is seen to coordinate resources and efforts of government agencies, local businesses, schools, and youth leaders to help the city’s out of school youth.
US Embassy in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The United States has launched in Pasig City its “Opportunity 2.0” program, which aims to aid out-of-school youth (OSY) in employment and skills training, as it also prepares to establish an multi-sector youth development alliance.

Under the program, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) will create a Pasig City Youth Development Alliance that is seen to coordinate resources and efforts of government agencies, local businesses, schools, and youth leaders to help the city’s OSY.

Washington has also partnered with the Department of Education, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and Pasig City for “Opportunity 2.0.”

“By working with our Filipino partners across all sectors, we are able to provide youth with upskilling opportunities, community engagement activities, and productive livelihoods and employment to prepare them as the country’s new generation of workers and entrepreneurs,” USAID Philippines Mission Director Ryan Washburn said.

The US will be working with over 900 employers and 40 educational or training institutions for the five-year “Opportunity 2.0” program as it aims to reach 180,000 out-of school youth across the country. It has allocated $37.5 million (P1.9 billion) for “Opportunity 2.0.”

The program has so far helped create 15 youth development alliances across the Philippines.

In its November 2021 publication titled “The Impact of COVID-19 on Opportunities for Out-of School Youth in the Philippines,” USAID noted OSY increased to 25.2% in April 2020 from just 16.9% in January 2020.

It added that at least three million Filipinos aged 16 to 24 are either not in school or have not finished college or post-secondary education. 

USAID said the OSY trend correlates to poverty trend after seeing that over half of the three million are part of the bottom 30% based on per capita income. — Kaycee Valmonte

PASIG CITY

UNITED STATES

USAID
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
GSIS evicts restaurant after 12-year battle

GSIS evicts restaurant after 12-year battle

By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 days ago
State-run pension fund Government Service Insurance System has regained its prime property after 12 years, effectively evicting...
Nation
fbtw
Shooting of 2 Chinese caught on video

Shooting of 2 Chinese caught on video

By Emmanuel Tupas | 4 days ago
Police have intensified the manhunt for at least 20 suspects in the killing of two Chinese in Parañaque City last July,...
Nation
fbtw

Armed men ‘invade’ Masungi conservation site

By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
More than 30 armed men have encamped at the Masungi conservation site in Rizal allegedly planning to “take over huge tracts of land in the protected area.”
Nation
fbtw
US launches livelihood program for out-of-school youth in Pasig City

US launches livelihood program for out-of-school youth in Pasig City

1 hour ago
The United States has launched in Pasig City its “Opportunity 2.0” program, which aims to aid out-of-school youth...
Nation
fbtw

Labor group backs Laguesma confirmation

By Mayen Jaymalin | 19 hours ago
The country’s oldest labor group yesterday expressed support for the confirmation of Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma by the Commission on Appointment.
Nation
fbtw
Latest
Broadcaster stabbed dead in Negros Oriental

Broadcaster stabbed dead in Negros Oriental

1 hour ago
Blanco was rushed to a nearby hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.
Nation
fbtw
Angat water falls below critical level

Angat water falls below critical level

By Ramon Efren Lazaro | 19 hours ago
Water elevation in the Angat Dam has dropped to more than four meters below its critical level.
Nation
fbtw
Grand Lotto pot soars to P182 million

Grand Lotto pot soars to P182 million

By Rainier Allan Ronda | 19 hours ago
The Grand Lotto 6/55 jackpot is expected to increase to P182 million for tonight’s draw, the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes...
Nation
fbtw
LTFRB to reopen 56 PUV routes

LTFRB to reopen 56 PUV routes

By Romina Cabrera | 19 hours ago
Over 50 more routes for public utility vehicles will be reopened this week, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory...
Nation
fbtw
BI chief pushes contactless transactions

BI chief pushes contactless transactions

By Robertzon Ramirez | 19 hours ago
Newly appointed Bureau of Immigration Commissioner Norman Tansingco has vowed to modernize the BI through electronic services...
Nation
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with