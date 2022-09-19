US launches livelihood program for out-of-school youth in Pasig City

MANILA, Philippines — The United States has launched in Pasig City its “Opportunity 2.0” program, which aims to aid out-of-school youth (OSY) in employment and skills training, as it also prepares to establish an multi-sector youth development alliance.

Under the program, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) will create a Pasig City Youth Development Alliance that is seen to coordinate resources and efforts of government agencies, local businesses, schools, and youth leaders to help the city’s OSY.

Washington has also partnered with the Department of Education, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority, and Pasig City for “Opportunity 2.0.”

“By working with our Filipino partners across all sectors, we are able to provide youth with upskilling opportunities, community engagement activities, and productive livelihoods and employment to prepare them as the country’s new generation of workers and entrepreneurs,” USAID Philippines Mission Director Ryan Washburn said.

The US will be working with over 900 employers and 40 educational or training institutions for the five-year “Opportunity 2.0” program as it aims to reach 180,000 out-of school youth across the country. It has allocated $37.5 million (P1.9 billion) for “Opportunity 2.0.”

The program has so far helped create 15 youth development alliances across the Philippines.

In its November 2021 publication titled “The Impact of COVID-19 on Opportunities for Out-of School Youth in the Philippines,” USAID noted OSY increased to 25.2% in April 2020 from just 16.9% in January 2020.

It added that at least three million Filipinos aged 16 to 24 are either not in school or have not finished college or post-secondary education.

USAID said the OSY trend correlates to poverty trend after seeing that over half of the three million are part of the bottom 30% based on per capita income. — Kaycee Valmonte