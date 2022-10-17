^

US ambassador sees more high level visits to Philippines soon

Philstar.com
October 17, 2022 | 8:00pm
US ambassador sees more high level visits to Philippines soon
MaryKay Carlson, the United States' new envoy to the Philippines, arrives in the country on July 22, 2022.
US Embassy in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – US Ambassador to the Philippines MaryKay Carlson said more high level visits to Manila by US officials may be expected soon as the two countries continue to develop their long-standing bilateral relationship.

READ: Biden wants stronger ties with Philippines under Marcos after ‘rocky times’

Carlson said the US is also looking to further develop its relations with Manila through areas such as trade and defense.

“The level, and intensity and complexity of our military exercises is a very important demonstration of how we are continuing to amplify and deepen the relationship and to meet the challenges, to ensure that we have a secure environment for our people, for both nations, and for the Indo-Pacific, as we [want to] make sure that we ensure a free, open, prosperous and secure world,” Carlson is quoted as saying in a report by ABS-CBN News.

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman visited Manila last June and highlighted the alliance between the two countries. 

In August, US State Secretary Antony Blinken also made a quick stop in the Philippines after participationg in the US-ASEAN Ministerial Meeting, the East Asia Summit Foreign Ministers’ Meeting, and the ASEAN Regional Forum in Phnom Penh in Cambodia. Blinken expressed US’ support for the country’s clean energy transition and reaffirmed the US’ Mutual Defense Treaty with Manila

Scrapped Russian chopper deal

Meanwhile, Carlson said the US was “grateful” that the Philippines pulled the plug on its helicopter deal with Russia after it invaded neighboring Ukraine. 

A September 29 readout from the US Department of Defense noted that the US State Department has already given a formal notice to Congress of its intention to provide the Philippines an additional $100 million in Foreign Military Financing. 

Carlson pointed out that Manila can use the money to purchase the helicopters.

“That would be one example but we would not dictate the modernization efforts within the Department of National Defense,” Carlson said.

She also added that the US is open to doing whatever it can to assist the Philippines in joint maritime activities in the South China Sea, reiterating its commitment to contribute to a free Indo-Pacific. 

READ: Philippines welcomes possible WPS joint patrols with US 

Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
Headlines
