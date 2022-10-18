^

NDRRMC: Typhoon 'Neneng' affected population at 103,600; infra damage at P81.5 million

Philstar.com
October 18, 2022 | 10:17am
NDRRMC: Typhoon 'Neneng' affected population at 103,600; infra damage at P81.5 million
In this photo posted on October 16, members of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) conducts road clearing operations at Sitio Pragata, Barangay Poblacion 4, Pasuquin, Ilocos Norte.
Philippine Coast Guard Ilocos Norte, Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Neneng (international name Nesat) has left more than a hundred thousand survivors and millions in infrastructure damage in its wake, authorities disclosed Tuesday in their latest consolidated report.

In its latest situation report sent to the media, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that 103,662 persons from the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and the Cordillera Administrative Region were affected by the storm.

Two have been wounded, but none have been reported missing or dead as a result of the typhoon so far.

The NDRRMC added that of that number, 1,865 were forced to evacuate to evacuation centers, while 2,594 are being served outside of evacuation centers. 

The typhoon left the Philippine Area of Responsibility only last Sunday, causing floods and landslides, particularly in the Cagayan Valley.

A state of calamity has been declared in some areas such as Sta. Ana, Cagayan due to the damage caused by such a typhoon in the area.

A total of 38 damaged houses were also reported by the NDRRMC, of which 36 were partially damaged while two homes were completely destroyed.

The typhoon also left millions in damage in agriculture and infrastructure so far, according to the NDRRMC.

The amount of agriculture production loss or cost of damage of Neneng has reached P7.68 million, which has affected 1,124 farmers and fishermen covering 503.57 damaged hectares.

Meanwhile, the estimated cost of damage to infrastructure amounting to P81,555,000 was reported in the affected regions. 

But the NDRRMC said that P2.69 million worth of aid has reached Ilocos, Cagayan Valley and Cordillera in the form of hygiene kits, family food packs, sleeping kits, and the like. 

Sixteen search, rescue, and retrieval teams from the military, Bureau of Fire Protection and Philippine Coast Guard have been assigned, in addition to the 906 SRR teams that are on standby.

So far they have rescued 1,301 people in Ilocos and Cagayan Valley.

According to PAGASA, Neneng was last seen 335 km West Northwest of Calayan, Cagayan moving west-northwestward at 20 kph and packing winds of up to 120 kph near its center. 

NDRRMC

NENENGPH
Philstar
