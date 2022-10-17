Pagasa: 'Neneng' exits Philippine Area of Responsibility

Typhoon Neneng has exited the PAR at 8:00 PM. This tropical cyclone will continue to move westward over the West Philippine Sea until tomorrow morning, then turn and move generally west southwestward for the remainder of tomorrow through Wednesday morning. Further intensification is likely as this tropical cyclone moves over the West Philippine Sea.

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Neneng (international name Nesat) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 8 p.m. on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

"This tropical cyclone will continue to move westward over the West Philippine Sea until tomorrow morning, then turn and move generally west-southwestward for the remainder of tomorrow through Wednesday morning," state forecasters said in their latest weather bulletin issued 11 p.m. Sunday night.

All tropical cyclone wind signals are now lifted as a result, but the southwesterly winds “induced” by Neneng, however, may bring occasional gusts to the western part of Luzon, eastern part of Central Luzon, and western part of Visayas.

Occasional rains over the western portions of Visayas and MIMAROPA and the northern and western portions of Mindanao, PAGASA said.

According to PAGASA, Neneng was last seen 335 km West Northwest of Calayan, Cagayan moving west-northwestward at 20 kph and packing winds of up to 120 kph near its center.

In its latest situation report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that 7,519 families or 27,914 individuals from 34 cities and municipalities were recorded as affected by the typhoon.