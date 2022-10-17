^

Headlines

Pagasa: 'Neneng' exits Philippine Area of Responsibility

Philstar.com
October 17, 2022 | 8:47am
Pagasa: 'Neneng' exits Philippine Area of Responsibility
Typhoon Neneng has exited the PAR at 8:00 PM. This tropical cyclone will continue to move westward over the West Philippine Sea until tomorrow morning, then turn and move generally west southwestward for the remainder of tomorrow through Wednesday morning. Further intensification is likely as this tropical cyclone moves over the West Philippine Sea.
DOST-PAGASA

MANILA, Philippines — Typhoon Neneng (international name Nesat) left the Philippine Area of Responsibility at 8 p.m. on Sunday, state weather bureau PAGASA said. 

"This tropical cyclone will continue to move westward over the West Philippine Sea until tomorrow morning, then turn and move generally west-southwestward for the remainder of tomorrow through Wednesday morning," state forecasters said in their latest weather bulletin issued 11 p.m. Sunday night. 

All tropical cyclone wind signals are now lifted as a result, but the southwesterly winds “induced” by Neneng, however, may bring occasional gusts to the western part of Luzon, eastern part of Central Luzon, and western part of Visayas.

Occasional rains over the western portions of Visayas and MIMAROPA and the northern and western portions of Mindanao, PAGASA said. 

According to PAGASA, Neneng was last seen 335 km West Northwest of Calayan, Cagayan moving west-northwestward at 20 kph and packing winds of up to 120 kph near its center. 

In its latest situation report, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that 7,519 families or 27,914 individuals from 34 cities and municipalities were recorded as affected by the typhoon.

PAGASA WEATHER UPDATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Estrada: PNP should explain surprise visits to journalists' homes

Estrada: PNP should explain surprise visits to journalists' homes

15 hours ago
Estrada said police should explain the unannounced visits and how they got journalists' home addresses.
Headlines
fbtw
Invest while dollar strong, Concepcion urges OFWs

Invest while dollar strong, Concepcion urges OFWs

By Catherine Talavera | 9 hours ago
Opportunity knocks for overseas Filipino workers to invest in the Philippines now that the dollar is stronger, a business...
Headlines
fbtw
Filipino scientists abroad urged to help lift Philippine economy

Filipino scientists abroad urged to help lift Philippine economy

By Paolo Romero | 9 hours ago
Sen. Francis Tolentino appealed to the spirit of volunteerism and patriotism of Filipino scientists abroad in urging them...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Lawyering for the poor one of the noblest jobs&rsquo;

‘Lawyering for the poor one of the noblest jobs’

By Delon Porcalla | 9 hours ago
The leader of the opposition bloc in the House of Representatives has nothing but good words for government lawyers defending...
Headlines
fbtw
UN: Half the world not prepared for disasters

UN: Half the world not prepared for disasters

By Pia Lee-Brago | 9 hours ago
With half of the world not protected by multi-hazard early warning systems, developing countries on the frontlines of climate...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Quiboloy loses cyber libel case vs Pacquiao

Quiboloy loses cyber libel case vs Pacquiao

By Edith Regalado | 9 hours ago
The Davao City prosecutors’ office has effectively junked the cyber libel charges that international evangelist of the...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;Government should improve workers&rsquo; conditions in infrastructure projects&rsquo;

‘Government should improve workers’ conditions in infrastructure projects’

By Paolo Romero | 9 hours ago
The government must ensure the welfare of construction workers and give them ample opportunities to upskill, especially those...
Headlines
fbtw
World Food Day: Government vows affordable food

World Food Day: Government vows affordable food

By Alexis Romero | 9 hours ago
The government expressed optimism that affordable and nutritious food would become accessible in the Philippines as nations...
Headlines
fbtw
DTI still studying Pinoy pandesal, &lsquo;tasty&rsquo; price hike

DTI still studying Pinoy pandesal, ‘tasty’ price hike

By Catherine Talavera | 9 hours ago
The Department of Trade and Industry is still studying the requests to increase the prices of Pinoy tasty and Pinoy pand...
Headlines
fbtw
Comelec eyeing &lsquo;register anywhere&rsquo; system

Comelec eyeing ‘register anywhere’ system

By Mayen Jaymalin | 9 hours ago
To enable more Filipinos to participate in the elections, the Commission on Elections is looking to adopt a “register...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with