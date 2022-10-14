^

Headlines

Filipino Catholics told: Time to go back to church — physically

Xave Gregorio - Philstar.com
October 14, 2022 | 4:32pm
Filipino Catholics told: Time to go back to church â€” physically
A Catholic nun applies ash to a woman's forehead on the observance of Ash Wednesday at a church ground in Manila on March 2, 2022.
AFP / Ted Aljibe

MANILA, Philippines — Over two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, Filipino Catholics are being strongly encouraged to return to the church physically for Sunday mass as the head of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines notes that the health crisis “has weakened.”

“With gratitude to God, the pandemic has weakened, and our official health experts have placed the country into more relaxed health protocols,” CBCP President Pablo Virgilio David said Friday in a circular. 

He added, “These circumstances permit and oblige us to return to the normality of Christian life, which has the Church building as its home of the celebration of the liturgy, especially the Eucharist.”

During mass, Catholics receive what they believe is the body and blood of Jesus Christ through the sacrament of the Eucharist. Unlike other Christian denominations, Catholics believe the consecrated bread and wine truly become Christ’s flesh and blood.

With most masses going virtual since the start of the pandemic, many Catholics were deprived of this, leading to what David called a “painful and sad experience.”

But now that pandemic restrictions have significantly eased and people have returned to a semblance of normalcy, Filipino Catholics are being called back into the church to attend mass — physically, this time.

“We strongly encourage our faithful to return to the Sunday Eucharist with a purified heart, renewed amazement, and increased desire to meet the Lord, to be with him, to receive him and bring him to our brothers and sisters with the witness of a life full of faith, love and hope,” David said.

David also said there is a need to revisit the livestreaming of masses as he quoted the Church body that handles matters on sacraments which said that physical attendance to masses cannot be replaced by attending them virtually.

Despite the easing of restrictions and the perceived weakening of the pandemic, David assured that health protocols will still be in place at churches and other venues for liturgical celebrations.

“We make sure that our faithful are convinced that they are safe in our churches and venues for the liturgical celebrations,” he said.

CATHOLIC BISHOPS CONFERENCE OF THE PHILIPPINES

COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending

Remulla son is lone suspect in drug bust, says PDEA

7 hours ago
“Based on the report, he was the lone suspect during that particular operation,” Carreon said of Remulla. “We stand by the regularity of the operation.”
Headlines
fbtw
Remulla says son 'will have to face predicament' after arrest by PDEA

Remulla says son 'will have to face predicament' after arrest by PDEA

22 hours ago
In a handwritten note shared with media, Remulla commended the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency for their anti-drug operation...
Headlines
fbtw
'Neneng' seen to intensify to tropical storm over the weekend

'Neneng' seen to intensify to tropical storm over the weekend

8 hours ago
Neneng is the country’s 14th tropical cyclone this year and the second in October.
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos: Asking prosecutors to drop cases vs De Lima is interference

Marcos: Asking prosecutors to drop cases vs De Lima is interference

5 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. insisted Friday that he will be meddling with the judiciary even if he asks government prosecutors,...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;EU&rsquo;s Indo-Pacific strategy reflects Philippine foreign policy stance&rsquo;

‘EU’s Indo-Pacific strategy reflects Philippine foreign policy stance’

4 hours ago
The European Union’s Indo-Pacific strategy is said to mirror and support how the Philippines is approaching its foreign...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
Remulla finds unlikely allies in opposition figures De Lima, Lagman

Remulla finds unlikely allies in opposition figures De Lima, Lagman

By Xave Gregorio | 1 hour ago
As he faced scrutiny following the arrest of his son in an anti-drug operation, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla received...
Headlines
fbtw
DOH: All regions at high-risk for measles outbreak

DOH: All regions at high-risk for measles outbreak

2 hours ago
DOH Epidemiology Bureau Director Alethea De Guzman said all regions are at high-risk for measles outbreak because of low immunization...
Headlines
fbtw
WATCH: How to register SIM card in the Philippines

WATCH: How to register SIM card in the Philippines

2 hours ago
President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has signed the SIM Card Registration act into Law. How Do I register my SIM card?
Headlines
fbtw
Commuter group supports upgrade of Pasig River Ferry, calls for review of PAREX

Commuter group supports upgrade of Pasig River Ferry, calls for review of PAREX

3 hours ago
“We are happy that the DOTr is listening to our suggestions and we hope that they will develop the Pasig River Ferry...
Headlines
fbtw
Hontiveros urges renewable energy solutions amid soaring oil prices

Hontiveros urges renewable energy solutions amid soaring oil prices

5 hours ago
“The present situation only shows how vulnerable our nation is to oil price shocks. If nothing is changed, we will always...
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with