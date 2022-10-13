^

Barangays urged: Remind constituents to get boosted in Barangay Assembly Day

October 13, 2022 | 9:21am
Some shoppers keep their mask on at a public market in Marikina City on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022 following President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr's suspension of the mandatory policy on face masks in outdoor settings on September 12.
The STAR / Walter Bollozos

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government urged 42,046 barangays nationwide to encourage their constituents who are unvaccinated, not fully vaccinated and those with no booster shots to avail of jabs vs COVID-19 in the conduct of Barangay Assembly Days.

In a statement, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos said that barangays are required to conduct Barangay Assembly Days for the second semester of 2022 to be held on any of the Saturdays or Sundays of October. These days should be used to discuss the benefits of getting boosted and vaccinated against COVID-19 and invite the citizens to partake in government vaccination campaigns such as PinasLakas.

“We call on the Punong Barangays and other officials to fulfill their mandate and conduct Barangay Assembly Days. I hope the barangays use this opportunity to talk to their constituents and encourage them to be vaccinated and boosted against COVID-19,” Abalos said. “Use this as an avenue to inform your constituents of the undertakings and accomplishments of your barangays and discuss issues and concerns and plans for the future."

He said barangay captains should inform the public that COVID-19 booster shots are now accessible in their workplace, transportation terminals and drugstores, among others. 

"Now there are many opportunities to get vaccinated and booster, it is important to inform our countrymen."

As of October 11, Department of Health data show that 20,195,895 Filipinos have been administered with COVID-19 booster shots while 73,342,216 have complete initial vaccination status and 70,756,003 had their first dose.

Barangay Assembly Day

Abalos said designated barangay officials should deliver the State of Barangay Address including the accomplishments and financial report for the 1st semester of 2022, updates on the 2022 Programs, Projects and Activities, newly-enacted barangay ordinances and resolutions, the ongoing projects aimed at COVID-19 prevention and control and status of vaccination.

“This assembly is for our people to know the state of the community so it is important to engage your constituents and encourage them to vent out their concerns and problems in order for us in the government to be able to address it,” he said.

“For our senior citizens, immunocompromised individuals and others who are not yet fully vaccinated, we highly urge you to continue wearing your face masks and observe physical distancing at all times to ensure the safety of all participants of the activity,” Abalos said.

He added that attendees should continue to wear face masks in indoor private or public establishments and in indoor settings where physical distancing cannot be observed.

During the assembly, Abalos said the barangay must discuss Executive Order No. 03; Sangguniang Kabataan financial and physical accomplishment report for the 1st semester of 2022; status of Barangay Financial Documents, BDRRMC-related accomplishments; anti-illegal drug initiatives, BADAC accomplishments; women, children, GAD or VAW-related accomplishments; and status of compliance on the National Tree Planting Activity, among others.

In 2021, due to the COVID-19 restrictions, face-to-face conduct of the Barangay Assembly was only permitted in barangays without prevailing COVID issues, while others may modify the implementation based on their COVID status.

At the Kapihan sa Manila Bay forum earlier Wednesday, Abalos said that the Inter-Agency Task Force was still studying proposals to redefine the meaning of full vaccination to include the administration of a COVID-19 booster shot.

"We must remember the virus is also changing...It's up to the president, but I think we're just right on track here [so] it will be studied very carefully, keeping in mind what's happening in the rest of the world," he said. 

COVID-19 PANDEMIC

DILG
